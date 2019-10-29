This year, it may be the adults stuck holding the bag, when it comes to Halloween candy – if it rains too much for the kids to go get it trick-or-treating.
Halloween is Thursday, when the National Weather Service predicts a 60% chance of rain. Showers are likely, with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m., it reports. The rainfall is expected to be less than one tenth of an inch, unless there are storms, which would bring more.
That leaves local community and church event planners at the cusp of last-minute decisions on whether or not to continue with plans.
Meanwhile, BTW21, which has staged a popular Halloween carnival for years, is not having one this year.
“We have been really overwhelmed since May or June with restructuring” in the form of improvements and new equipment, station owner Rodney Billings said. “I don’t want to halfway do it.”
Plus, he said, it doesn’t seem necessary anymore.
“My view of it is that when we started it there was hardly nothing for kids to do 20 years ago. Now there are things everywhere, all over the county.”
At least, perhaps, if it doesn’t storm Thursday night. Here’s what was on the schedule when hopes were of good weather:
Uptown Trick-or-Treat
If it’s a downpour or storming, said Kimberly Keller, the Uptown Trick-or-Treat will be cancelled. However, if it’s a light rain or a mist, it will be up to merchants if they want to participate.
Keller is Uptown's entrepreneurial development manager. “At the moment we are playing it by ear,” she said. “For now we are still planning to hold the event. … We are crossing our fingers that” the weather will be mild.
“This is an event that is a ton of fun for the children of Martinsville and Henry County,” she said. “It draws traffic into uptown, which is our main motive” – about 1,200 kids do it each year, she said.
“It is a major draw and tons of fun trick-or-treating with our uptown merchants” and a few other groups that participate, she said.
Uptown Trick-or-Treat is an annual tradition of local merchants giving candy to youngsters 12 and younger in costume. Parking is in the Broad Street parking lot, and the trick-or-treating route is the loop down Main Street and back up Church Street.
Participating businesses and organizations include Martinsville Library, Food Lion, First United Methodist Church, Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, Harvest Youth Board, His & Hers Salon, Jason Dove of State Farm Insurance, Just Breathe Yoga & Bodywork, Law Office of Heath L. Sabin, Martin Plaza Furniture Outlet, Martinsville Bulletin, MHC Historical Society, YMCA, New Covenant Ministries, One Starling, Pieces, Shindig, Uptown Pinball, URW Community Federal Credit Union and Martinsville Commissioner of the Revenue, Police Department, Volunteer Fire Company/Fire & EMS and Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
Stuart Spooktacular
In Patrick County, the fifth annual Stuart Spooktacular will go on from 5:30-8 p.m. Organizers will announce Wednesday morning through traditional and social media their plans in the event of rain, Patrick County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rebecca Adcock said. Look for updates at www.martinsvillebulletin.com and on the newspaper's social media accounts.
The Stuart Spooktacular will feature trick-or-treating up and down Main Street; Infinity Acres’ llamas in costumes; face-painting by Stephanie Davis; a performance by the Patrick County High School; and a fire performance by Imagine Circus, which also will lead a costume parade for everyone from adults to kids to pets.
Carved jack-o'-lanterns will be on display (you can make one there) at the courthouse steps. They will be lit at dusk. Three inflatables will be set up for children to play in “to burn off all the sugar,” Adcock said. The Chamber of Commerce will judge a table decoration contest of vendors’ displays, and vendors will sell their wares and food.
Some new twists this year include that “Imagine Circus is coming back doing all the same great stuff they did last year, but they also have Mirror Man” – who is dressed completely in a suit made of mirrors, she said. He will lead the costume parade.
The parade also is new, staged in place of the costume contest, she said.
The event is hosted by Patrick County Young Professionals, Clark Gas & Oil, Visit Patrick County, Outdoor Entertainment LLC, the Town of Stuart and the chamber.
