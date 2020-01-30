There might not be any snow in the forecast, but that’s not stopping one group from hosting a "Winter Wonderland" this weekend.
That's the Martinsville City Public Schools Endowment Foundation's annual fundraising event, which will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at the New College Institute.
This year’s Winter Wonderland theme came from a joint decision by a group of individuals committed to making the fundraiser an enjoyable evening for supporters.
“Every year the board comes up with some themes, and we discuss and reach a consensus as a group,” said Racheal Wingfield, committee chair. “We always want people to have a great time, and picking a theme each year can contribute a lot to the atmosphere. It gives you something to look forward to when you walk into the room that night, and there’s a bit of anticipation.”
The evening will kick off with some lively music performed by Jay Calfee and I’m With the Band, a group based in the Martinsville area that performs popular hits at weddings, parties and events.
“By having the opportunity to hear some great tunes, you give people a chance to move around the room, get conversations going or just get excited if a song they really love comes on,” Wingfield said. “It adds to the energy of the evening.”
The gala will also feature fundraising opportunities beyond the price of ticket purchases, including a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. There are several items up for grabs at the auction, including everything from personally made home décor items to lavish vacation packages.
“Our local businesses and community members are a fantastic support to this event. We’ve got parties, family experiences, a week long cabin getaway, artwork that students and teachers have worked on from the city schools, gift baskets, a chance to visit the U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, restaurant packages, some great furniture pieces,” Wingfield said. “You’ll definitely find something you want at the silent auction table that night.”
At the heart of the gala lies the true reason for the event – to help fund special activities, projects and learning opportunities both inside and outside of the classroom.
All of the funds raised from the Winter Wonderland Gala will be invested as a component fund with the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia. The interest earned on the investment will fund approved grant requests.
Past grants helped sponsor field trips, libraries and a variety of learning opportunities. The grants give students and teachers a financial backing to pursue some activities that otherwise might not be in the budget.
“Our teachers do an absolutely fantastic job with their students. However, at times there isn’t enough funding to provide additional learning opportunities outside the classroom or supplies that enhance what’s already taking place through instruction,” Wingfield said. “For example, the endowment has been able to fund field trips to plays that coincide with English class assignments, provide teachers and students with additional books to support improving literacy, equine therapy and an interactive LED light table for early learners.
"These are just a few of the instructional grants that have been awarded over the years. We support keeping students engaged and lifting up our educators in any way we can by removing financial barriers for these opportunities.”
One of the largest fundraisers the group holds each year, the endowment gala typically secures close to $25,000. According to Wingfield, that’s the board’s target goal for this year’s Winter Wonderland.
“By supporting this event, you impact the education of our students and educators in Martinsville City Public Schools,” Wingfield said. “Education is the foundation for any community. It’s vital to support our students and educators.”
