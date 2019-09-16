According to Mayo Clinic, AVM is usually present at birth. The arteries and veins in an individual can rupture, causing bleeding into the brain or spinal cord.
“I was asymptomatic, so I had no symptoms whatsoever,” Gillespie said. “I didn’t know until an aneurysm in my chest on New Year’s Eve in 1994.”
At first Gillespie said she thought she was having a heart attack. She spent the following six hours bleeding internally at Memorial Hospital of Martinsville, now Sovah Health-Martinsville, until doctors finally announced that they were stumped.
Gillespie received transport to another facility where medical professionals diagnosed the aneurysm.
“You never think about having an aneurysm because I was perfectly fine,” Gillespie said. “I was very athletic. I was the picture of perfect health literally until that day.”
With no warning whatsoever, the aneurysm left her paralyzed from the waist down.
“At that time, it crushed everything. If I could go back and talk to that 19-year-old, it would be better,” Gillespie said. “At 19, your life is gone, absolutely. But at 19, you’re so young. You think you’ve got the rest of your life. You’ve got everything planned. This threw a wrench in my plans big time.”
For the following three years, Gillespie remained in shock of how drastically her life changed in a matter of hours on that fateful December day.
“I had a pity party for three years, and it got old. It was time for everybody to go home,” Gillespie said. “Honestly, I prayed about it. My grandma instilled that mustard seed of faith in me as a little girl, and I knew God did not want me sitting in my bedroom crying for rest of my life.”
Gillespie chose to take control of her life. With an ultimate goal of teaching in mind, at age 21 she bought a house and signed up for classes at Patrick Henry Community College.
“Just a need to be independent is what drives me so bad,” Gillespie said. “The thought of having to depend on somebody makes my skin crawl. I have to be independent.”
Gillespie continued her education at Averett University in Danville, where she received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
For the next 17 years, Gillespie found her calling in the classroom, at least some at the now closed Draper Elementary.
“People around me, they just watch me live, but those kids in my classroom, that’s where it was at,” Gillespie said. “That was good for me for a long time.”
Then, life threw her another curveball.
Gillespie developed an open wound, which eventually caused her body to go septic.
“I had a blood infection. I had a bone infection. I was knocking on death’s door,” Gillespie said. “I just kept trying to work and trying to work because I didn’t want to leave the kids. I kept going to the school nurse for Tylenol, and finally, one day, she said, ‘You’re going to the emergency room.’ I never went back to work after that.”
Now, Gillespie said she enjoys retirement by working out in the gym, journaling, writing poetry and spending time with several housemates – all of which have four legs.
“I could never be alone. I don’t think there’s a time in my life that I didn’t have an animal with me. That’s been my support blanket since I was small. I literally don’t believe I’ve ever been without an animal,” Gillespie said. “Right now, I’ve got three – two dogs and a pig.”
The trio includes a great mastiff named Ellie Mae, a breed on Gillespie’s proclaimed bucket list of dogs. However, the relationship didn’t quite start off as planned.
“She was just going to be a pet, but she would flip me out of my wheelchair and drag me down the road. I was just trying to walk her, but she was so big,” Gillespie said. “I thought, ‘I can’t have a dog this big and not have her trained.’ So I got a trainer and we started training Ellie to walk on a leash. She said, ‘Let’s just go full-force with it.’ We completely did her hours of training to become a service dog. Now I’ve got a service dog.”
Through her training, the stout, 180-pound Ellie Mae learned ways to assist her owner with everyday tasks.
“She will push me. She will pull me. My balance is a little off, so I can tell her to brace, and she’ll stand there and let me put my weight on her or shift. If I feel like I’m about to fall, she’ll brace for me and let me use her as a table, basically, or as just something to press off of,” Gillespie said. “She’s sturdy.”
Despite Gillespie’s extraordinary story of overcoming adversity, she said she cringes when people use words like “inspirational” to describe her.
“I don’t feel I have an incredible story. I feel like something happened to me, and I dusted my boots off the best I could. I’m still dusting my boots off every day, and I’m still trying to figure out this life,” Gillespie said. “I don’t want to be put on a pedestal where I don’t belong. I just don’t see it as being that incredible. I just see it as me trying to move on with my life and be happy.”
While Gillespie doesn’t view her own story as an inspirational tale, she certainly relates to those facing the struggle of a life-changing diagnosis – and she encourages time to grieve before creating a modified life plan.
“I would be the last person to come into a room and tell you, ‘It’s going to be okay.’ I had so many people say that to me, and that’s the last thing you want to hear when you’re laying there and your world just fell apart,” Gillespie said. “I would tell them to cuss, cry, scream, do what they need to do and get a plan together to move forward.”
It’s also important to create a solid support system and to realize that for as many bad days there might be, good ones are right around the corner.
“My love of my family and love of God is what’s gotten me through everything,” Gillespie said. “I just want people to know that yeah, I’m a happy person, but there are dark days that you go through. You don’t get to be happy unless you get to be sad first. You don’t appreciate what you’ve got until you’ve lost it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.