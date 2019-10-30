Driving a bus may be one job in which coworkers work away from one another – but those isolated rides don’t shortchange close friendships.
Saturday, those tight workplace bonds will be on full display as city school bus drivers and other transportation-department staffers celebrate two of their own. William Lee Hairston, 74, and Jackie Venable, 82, have cancer, and their coworkers are having a fundraiser that also promises to be one heck of a good time.
The whole community is invited to the cruise-in at Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle, 25 Brenda Lane, Axton. As well as socializing and vehicles, the event will feature food by Cuz’s and music by DJ T-Bone.
Hairston and Venable “are the best,” said Sandra Gravely, who is an aide on the bus Hairston drives. “If you needed a laugh or a joke or something to make your day, these two are the ones.”
Students are fond of them as well, she added: “They love the kids. They’re good with the kids.”
Hairston mostly has driven bus 27, for Clearview Early Childhood Center preschoolers. This year he drives Bus 12 which covers Patrick Henry Elementary, Martinsville Middle and Martinsville High schools – “and they love him too,” Gravely said.
“He has a very vibrant personality,” said Hairston’s daughter, Alexis Yeargin of Georgia. “He gets along with people and makes them laugh.”
Hairston and his wife, Faye, live in Chatham Heights. His other daughter is LaShell Dandridge of Martinsville, and he has three grandchildren. The Hairstons attend Pilgrim Baptist Church.
“He and his brothers used to own multiple auto repair shops” and also had race cars, Yeargin said. Seven years ago, he closed his William’s Auto Repair on East Church Street and, around that time, became a school bus driver.
Her father was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in the summer, she said, and has been through a few rounds of chemotherapy.
“It’s been tough on my mom,” Yeargin said. “They’ve been together 45 or 50 years.”
Venable “is just one of a kind,” Gravely said. He drove Bus 34 but is not driving now.
At home, “my dad is a drawer,” Manti Venable of Collinsville said. “He calls it doodling, but he has some great drawings over the years.”
His father also “loves to cook for his family, any Sunday, all the holidays – he just had to cook.” In fact, cooking “was his first calling, but he didn’t go through with it,” he said.
Jackie Venable and his wife, Carolyn, live in Martinsville. As well as Manti, their children are Tony Teel, Maurice Venable, Melvin Venable, Marco Venable, Troy Brandon, Michael Venable, Chainita Flowers, Edith M. “Tweety” Dodson, and Shawn Moorman. There are 33 grandchildren.
His father starting driving school buses for the city in 1993, he said. He has driven a few different ones, but the main one has been Bus 27.
Before driving buses, he drove tractor-trailers for 33 years. He also drove trucks for the Army.
His father has lymphoma. Chemotherapy was really rough on him, the son said, so he stopped taking it.
“My dad was a big guy. Now if you see him, you wouldn’t believe it’s him,” he has lost so much weight, the son said. However, through it all, he is “in good spirits. He’s not in pain, just weak.”
The Army plans to honor his father during Saturday’s event, Manti Venable said.
The cost to enter a car or motorcycle at the cruise-in will be $5, and proceeds from that as well as vendors’ fees and donations will be split evenly between the two men.
Although money raised will help, Yeargin said, the highlight of the event will be “celebrating love and the things he loves.”
She’s coming home from Georgia for the event, Yeargin said, and “there will be quite a few people, families, new friends. It’s about my dad really experiencing a good time and seeing people there to support him as he gets through this really difficult time.”
