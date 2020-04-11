Seventeen-year-old Deajah Hairston of Axton has turned her love of makeup into a business.
Deajah is the daughter of Dionna Moyer and Mitchell Wilson and the granddaughter of Brenda Hampton and great-granddaughter of Dolly Moyer, both of Axton.
A student at Magna Vista High School, she has been a cheerleader who has earned good grades. She enjoys dancing, both on her own and during cheerleading.
She also loves makeup.
Makeup “is a way to express yourself, and sometimes, I know, for a lot of people, it make them happier when they do makeup, and it boosts their self-esteem,” Deajah said.
When she’s going to school or otherwise out, she will keep it simple: “concealer, powder, a little bit of blush, mascara – and you can’t forget lipstick,” she said.
At home, however, it’s time to go all out with experimenting and practicing techniques.
“I practice with it at home a lot, in my free time,” she said.
Several months ago, she got interested in making cosmetics. She researched how some cosmetics were made, then where to acquire the ingredients.
Deajah took the plunge in December to place an order for various ingredients for lip gloss, including a base, oils, scents and pigments. She chose lip gloss out of all the other options because “it just makes me happy. I love the way it looks. That’s a simple way to add something to your makeup,” she said.
Around January, she experimented with various combinations until she “found the right formula, and I wrote it down” so it wouldn’t be forgotten.
Next, she ordered tubes and custom labels, which say “Ajah’s Elixir.” She bought bags, bubble mailers and business cards.
Ajah started a webpage for people to see her products and place orders. The company offers a basic free webpage, but she paid for an upgrade to get benefits that include the ability to show up to 25 products and a way to “track your inventory so you don’t sell over the number you have,” plus a system to allow customers to track their orders.
The first batch she made was enough for 50 glosses. She packaged the clear (Mint to Be) lip gloss first, then divided the rest to mix three different colors: red (Explicit), light pink (Sugar Baby) and rose-gold glitter (Blushing). To package them, she would pull up an amount of lip gloss into a syringe, then use the syringe to push it through the tip of a 12 milliliter tube.
She put prices of $3.50 for clear lip gloss and $4 for colored.
She sold her first tubes to a few friends in February. She sold about 40 tubes off her website, ajahselixir.bigcartel.com, all to local residents, she said.
That first batch was an experiment: “I was just going to see how it goes,” she said. “I didn’t know whether I would like doing it or whether I would be good at it or not, so I was just trying it out, and then I had people trying it, and they liked it. So I was just like, ‘Well, I guess I’ll just keep doing it.’”
Deajah broke even during her first round in business: She had invested about $200 in all of her ingredients and supplies, and she made about $200 in sales. She expects to turn a profit with her next batch, because she still has some materials left over she’ll be able to use.
She’s learned some lessons along the way: Be careful using certain pigments, because red stains; it takes a strong arm to do all the mixing; and instead of printing out shipping labels on paper, she will print them on stickers.
However, she’s come upon a stumbling block common these days: Because of effects of the pandemic, she can’t get many of her ingredients.
Deajah plans to get back into making lip gloss, and also expand into lip scrubs, body scrubs and possibly body butters, “when this corona stuff dies down.’”
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.