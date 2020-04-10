...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 30 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST
VIRGINIA AND NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS MAY KILL OR DAMAGE
SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR
PLUMBING.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WINDS WILL DIMINISH OVERNIGHT ALLOWING
THE TEMPERATURE TO FALL TO NEAR OR JUST BELOW FREEZING, AND
INCREASING THE POTENTIAL FOR FROST FORMATION.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT
FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD
BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE
IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE-
GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING.
&&
Virginia wildflowers are at their peak now, and folks responsible for the area’s trails encourage everyone to go out and enjoy them, which is safe as long as you practice social distancing and protect yourself.
One of the prime places for seeing nature in action this week is the Lauren Mountain Preserve in Bassett, between the Smith River and Wells Hollow Road.
David Jones said he created Lauren Mountain Preserve (named after his daughter) from 16 or 17 parcels of land he bought around 10 years ago. “I started to literally knock on doors and look up from the tax maps who owned these various parcels of land” to unite them all in one piece that’s around 100 acres, he said. He’s still trying to add some adjoining land to it.
“I preserved everything to be that way forever,” Jones said. “Everything is preserved forever. All the citizens have the use of those trails. It turned out to be the largest nature preserve in the area.”
One of the reasons he “preserved all that land up there was because of the wildflower collection,” Jones said.
Plants in bloom there now include Bluets, Rue Anenemoe (Thalicutrum thalictroides), Star Chickweed (Stellaria pubera), Fire Pink (Silene virginica), Heart Leaf Foam Flower (Tiarella cordifolia), and Trillium (Trillium grandiflorum).
“The coolest thing about that trail is … about once a week, everything changes,” Dan River Basin Association board member Ellen Jessee said.
Trout lilies were in bloom earlier, she said, and then it was bloodroot. Trilliums are in bloom now, and by summer, black cohosh will be in flower – just a few examples of dozens of natural, native beauties.
A classic flower of Virginia, Virginia bluebells (Mertensia virginica), is just nearing the end of its bloom cycle. Areas where it can be found include along the new section of Dick and Willie Trail between the Country Club Drive neighborhood and behind the Smith River Sports Complex.
Brian Williams of Dan River Basin Association coordinated the making of 1.5-mile trail through it.
Williams said that after he had seen the property, “I took Jeff Mansour out there, when he still was the Harvest [Foundation] administrator. I said, ‘I really want some money’” to put trails in through it.
Funding came through. Master trail-builder the late Charles Warlick of Floyd, who ran Switchback Trails, put in the trails.
“He was an old dude with overalls and pretty funny,” Williams said. “They did everything by hand.”
One of Warlick’s latest projects was the bridge across the creek at the Paw Path Pollinator Trail below the sports complex. Now Tony McGee builds the trails there, Williams said.
1 solomon's seal (2)
1 Star Chickweed (Stellaria pubera) (2)
1 Star Chickweed (Stellaria pubera) on left and Heart Leaf Foam Flower (Tiarella cordifolia) on right.jpg
1 trail along river
flowering tree
1 trillium 2
1 Virginia Grape Fern aka Rattlesnake Fern(Botrychium virginianum)
1 Wild Ginger aka Little Brown Jug (Hexastylis arifolia)
1 Sedge
1 Showy Orchis (Galearis spectabilis) - will bloom with a purple flower in a week
1 Horsetail
water channel
1 Bloodroot (Sanguinaria canadensis) Bloodroot blooms with a bright white star-shaped flower in Februaru and March..jpg
1 False Solomon's Seal (Maianthemum racemosum) on left and Bluets (Houstonia serpyllifolia) on right.jpg
1 False Solomon's Seal (Maianthemum racemosum)
1 Fern fronds unfurl
1 Fire Pink (Silene virginica)
1 Garlic Mustard (Alliaria petiolata)
1 Heart Leaf Foam flower (Tiarella cordifolia)
Lauren Mountain Preserve
little water area
1 Maiden Hair Fern (Adiantum pedatum)
1 may apple big group
rocks 2
rocks 4
Maidenhair fern
1 bluets
1 Rue Anenome (Thalictrum thalictroides)
1 Round-lobed Hepatica, aka liverwort (Anemone americana), which blooms later in spring
1 Round-lobed Hepatica, aka liverwort (Anemone americana), which blooms later in spring 2.jpg
1 Round-leaf Violet (Viola rotundifolia)
rocks
~~ VERTICAL GALLERY: HIDE TITLES, UP FONT SIZE ~~
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.