Churches in Martinsville area try to do the Lord's work in mysterious ways

Churches around the area are praying and pouring over the governor’s latest proclamation on limitations against public gathering to figure out how they can continue to hold the alternative worship services many have implemented in recent weeks.
Executive Order 55, issued on Monday by Gov. Ralph Northam, requires people to stay at home except for certain permitted destinations, including work, medical offices, grocery stores and places of worship. However, no more than 10 people can be together at a time, inside or outside.
Some area churches had adapted to earlier restrictions through holding “drive-in” services, in which people stay parked in their cars and hear the service over a radio transmitter or PA system. Monday’s proclamation, which remains in effect until June 10, had them scrambling to figure whether or not they could keep doing drive-in.
Although Executive Order 55 does not specify it, “drive-in” church services are allowed, according to a document issued by the governor’s office about EO-55, “Frequently Asked Questions,” which was provided by Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry.
Just one catch: Stay in your cars.
“We do remind people that if they are going to participate in a ‘drive-in’ service, they need to stay in their cars,” Perry wrote in an email. “People may lose sight of this privilege if they get out of their cars to go see and speak to others. If groups start gathering, it then becomes a violation.”
EO-55 allows “traveling to and from one’s residence, place of worship, or work,” the proclamation states.
It also specifies, “All public and private in-person gatherings of more than 10 individuals are prohibited. This includes parties, celebrations, religious or other social events, whether they occur indoor or outdoor.” The exception to that are the operation of essential businesses that are not required to close, and family members who live together.
The Bulletin called the governor’s office numerous times on Tuesday and Wednesday for clarification on drive-in church services. No emails were answered. Two phone calls were answered, but the person who answered said he or she was not authorized to answer questions but would give a message to someone who could.
Meanwhile, churches across the region are adapting with other new ways of worship – and of keeping connections with congregations strong.
Drive-in services
Mount Vernon Baptist Church has had two drive-in services so far, and “I love it. You don’t have to dress up to go,” said Betty Maxey, who ironically is noted for her well-coordinated outfits of dresses with matching sweaters or jackets.
Plus, “I just enjoy the people I go to church with. It is different from going in the church,” she said.
Her pastor, Michael Jordan, said that early on he “recognized that it was a good idea, and I jumped on it, immediately, when I saw that you could do this.” He Googled “home FM transmitter” and bought one via Amazon.com for about $80, including tax. He described it as looking like “the world’s smallest WiFi router.”
However, he added, radio transmitters are hard to get now. Friends he has been trying to help lately only could find them coming from China, ordered on eBay.
Overall, the drive-in service “is going better than I think I had any right to expect it to go,” with a high turnout that includes regular and occasional churchgoers as well as folks from other churches, Jordan said.
McCabe Memorial Baptist Church is having drive-in services at 9 and 11 Sunday mornings, Kathy Lawson said.
So far, the pastor and singers have been conducting services just using sound equipment, but “we are waiting to get a radio transmitter like Mount Vernon used. That hasn’t come in yet,” said Loretta Smith of McCabe. During the service, a couple of people direct the parking and deliver prayers lists, she said.
Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren has had two online Sunday services but is planning to start doing drive-in services, Brenda Harris Keesee reported.
Mount Hermon found a transmitter on eBay for about $100, Pastor Noel Naff said. They will “hook it up to the sound system we already have.”
Naff and the praise team, six people total, will conduct the service from an outdoor amphitheater, he said. People in cars parked around it will be able to both see and hear the service.
Fairway Baptist Church, at 9427 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett, is going for the best of both worlds: a drive-in service at 10:50 a.m. Sundays as well as Facebook Live, Karen Roberts Conner said.
He said Fairyway uses a PA system outside, and people roll down their windows to hear. The church will hold services that way “as long as we can, weather permitting.”
To play it safe, Fairway has posted a few signs as reminders, including, “Thank you for remaining in your vehicle” and “This too shall pass.”
Meanwhile, Fort Trial Baptist Church has decided to play it safe and reconsider drive-in services, although it has held them, Pastor Joey McNeill said.
Fort Trial already had decided that if further restrictions were imposed, it would stop the drive-in, he said. However, he and other members of church leadership plan to talk about what the governor’s order seems to be allowing before deciding one way or another.
Meanwhile, Fort Trial’s Sunday services are broadcast on Facebook Live and, at 11:30 a.m., on radio station WZBB-FM (99.9). It also keeps in touch with the congregation by sending devotionals throughout the week, communication through a phone tree, emails “and just praying this will pass sooner rather than later,” McNeill said.
Mary Clark Dalton said she had enjoyed the drive-in service at Fort Trial: “It was great! We all honked our horns to praise the Lord.”
The technology
Chatham Heights Baptist Church has been live-streaming its worship services for about a year now, so “we were fortunate in not having to start from scratch when the orders for social distancing came into effect,” Associate Minister David Cameron said.
Chatham Heights has combined it 9 a.m. contemporary service and its 11 a.m. traditional service into a 10 a.m. broadcast, Rosalyn Simmons said.
Cameron explained in an email how they do it: “We livestream this worship time over the church Facebook page. We use a Logitech PTZ Pro-2 Web conference camera for the video. The camera feeds directly into a laptop USB port and into the Facebook Live app. For sound we run a feed off of our house sound mixer into a Behringer U-phoria UM2 processor/USB mixer, which again feeds directly into the Facebook Live app when selected as the default sound input. Our Internet connection is a direct line to the church internet system. We use MINet solutions, the Martinsville City fiber optic provider for our internet and phone system. We’ve been very pleased with the speed and service.
“When we first started streaming, we used a much smaller, single-focus web camera and the sound feed from its mic system. The video and sound quality were not very good, as we had to place the camera much farther away than it was designed for. As a musician, I’ve been MUCH more pleased with the sound since we started taking a feed directly off the sound system.”
At First Baptist Church in Ridgeway, Jeff Prillaman said, “We are using a hybrid approach involving contributions by all church members to a produced online event. Each week we are exploring new participation and capability models, expanding the definitions of a ‘stream.’ — We are utilizing Cisco Webex and other online video conferencing collaboration services to support our Sunday dchool, youth and children’s meetings and regular operational meetings.”
Zoom
Many churches have started conducting Bible studies and Sunday school sessions over Zoom. Everyone who’s on a Zoom conference can see, hear and talk with each other on the computer screen at the same time.
Zoom is an online conferencing program. Someone starts a Zoom meeting and invites other people to join in. The basic level is free, for meetings with up to 100 participants and up to 40 minutes long. Paid versions have a few more options.
Noel Naff of Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren said his church started using Zoom last week for Bible study. It didn’t take long to work out the kinks, he said.
“What really amazed us is we had a couple of older people you wouldn’t think would use Zoom come in, and that was just precious,” he said. “It was a great opportunity to connect with other people in the church.”
Zoom “is free,” said Lorisa Fuller of Oak Hill Cathedral of Glory, which used it for the first time last week for Bible study.
People can join in on a Zoom meeting either with a computer or a cell phone. Using it on a cell phone, one calls a certain number, she said. On either one, it’s best to keep the sound setting on mute and just turn on the microphone to make a comment.
During that first Zoom call last week, “I guess everybody was nervous,” Fuller said – no one made any comments. However, “it worked fine.”
Other options
Janeise Burks-Collins said she was tickled over a picture she received from Stanleytown United Methodist Church. It showed names of the congregation, each posted to where that person usually sits.
The caption was: “Know that we are praying for each of you until we can be together again.” “I thought this was great,” she said. “Our wonderful minister is David Westmoreland.”
Marna Gruettner pointed out that her worship service is open all the time: “The kiss of the sun for pardon, the song of the birds for mirth; one is nearer to God’s heart in a garden, than anywhere else on earth.”
And, Gruettner said, “You could even read the Bible.”
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin
