I Peter 1:3-9 tells us, "Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy he has given us a new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, and into an inheritance that can never perish, spoil or fade. This inheritance is kept in heaven for you, who through faith are shielded by God's power until the coming of the salvation that is ready to be revealed in the last time. In all this you greatly rejoice, though now for a little while you may have had to suffer grief in all kinds of trials. These have come so that the proven genuineness of your faith -- of greater worth than gold, which perishes even though refined by fire -- may result in praise, glory and honor when Jesus Christ is revealed. Though you have not seen him, you love him and even though you do not see him now, you believe in him and are filled with an inexpressible and glorious joy, for you are receiving the end result of your faith, the salvation of your souls."
This is a very encouraging scripture as we think of the condition of our world at this time. God is keeping and is holding an inheritance for us in heaven.
Parents like to work and earn a living, to save up, and part of that motivation, is so that they may be able to leave some inheritance for their children. After the stock market crash of 2008 and this current recession caused by the coronavirus, some of those dreams may be hard to achieve, or it may take time to build the wealth back up. The inheritance will face shaky times and be subject to the whims of disease, disaster, economics and international tensions.
Not so with our Lord.
What does he say? Peter says, inspired of God, this is an inheritance that can never "perish, spoil, or fade." If it was worth $1 million at one time, it does not diminish to $500,000 when you receive it. But money does not even compare.
What can replace or be better than a place of no tears, no sickness, no dying, no pain, forgiveness of every sin and eternal life too? The quality and duration never diminishes on the pay out, and the inheritance promised in the Bible is exactly what you and I will one day have.
But Peter also says this is why we first must face various trials, because it is in these trials and griefs that we prove ourselves to have a genuine faith. The substance of our faith is proven to be real when we encounter these various trials and face these uncertain tests.
You and I are in the refiner's fire of faith here on earth, so everything is not suppose to be "peaches and cream" or "bright lights and rainbows." I don't know about you, but the worse the world and the news gets, the better the promises of Jesus are and the greater we should hold on to them.
Peter says it is this that gives us an "inexpressible and glorious joy" as we wait, with faith and works, for the promise that God has given us, reserved in heaven for his children.
