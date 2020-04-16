The Bible never refers to a child in the womb as a tissue or a mass but refers to a child as a human being.
Matthew 1: 18 says she was found with child, speaking of Jesus. Life begins at conception. Matthew 1:20 says God’s plan for Jesus says he would be conceived of the holy spirit of God, live a perfectly sinless life and shed his blood and die on the cross to redeem mankind.
Again in Luke 1:30-32 it says Mary would conceive in her womb and bring forth a son. Also Luke 2:5 refers to Jesus in Mary’s womb. It is said being great with child.
Scripture does not use the word embryo or tissue, instead God uses the word child. God has a plan for every child and a purpose for every child. Every time one is aborted, that little innocent baby will never fulfill God’s purpose and plan.
The Bible says that children are a gift from God. Life begins at conception. Luke 1:36 talks about John the Baptist’s mother, who would conceive a son and even gave the gender of the child. God is the giver of life. Isaiah 49:1 called Isaiah from the womb, even choosing his name.
In Jeremiah 1:5 you see again that God has a plan and purpose for every little baby, and it is not killing them.
We have a governor in Virginia who was a pediatrician before he became governor. He took the Hippocratic Oath, which states “I will not give a lethal drug to anyone if I am asked, nor will I advise a plan."
What happened? He became a politician. Now he has been promoting killing babies even after they are born if the parents and doctor think they should.
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine is the same way. He says his religion is against abortion, but his political party is for it.
So, being the politician, he is for killing babies. I wouldn’t give you 2 cents for Kaine’s religion. He is what the Bible calls a hypocrite.
If you call yourself a Christian and support abortion rights, you had better think twice.
Read Proverbs 6:16-17. The Lord hates hands that shed innocent blood. How much more innocent can you get than a helpless little baby in a mother’s womb who can’t protect himself or herself. I can’t think of anything that is more helpless than a baby. Can you?
God says he hates abortion. Please don’t be part of what God hates.
Our governor doesn’t want people to know what God’s word says about abortion and killing babies. What a sad day in America!
We are living in the days like Isaiah 5:20 says: Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil that put darkness for light and light for darkness. Judges 21:25 says every man did that what was right in his own eyes. Proverbs 14:12 says there is a way that seems right unto man, but the end are the ways of death.
Medical authorities determine a person to be “alive” if there is either a detectable heartbeat or brain-wave activity. I have been in hospital as a pastor with members when these issues were brought up, so I am saying I have firsthand knowledge.
I am told that 18 days after conception there is a detectable heartbeat, and 40 days after conception there is detectable brainwave activity. That means that most babies aborted had a heartbeat and brainwave activity.
Some abortions occur after seven weeks of pregnancy. According to the doctors, that means they were alive.
God word tells us to speak up for those who can’ t speak for themselves. In Proverbs 24: 11,12 God warns us to not ignore the "cries of the helpless. If thou forbear to deliver them that are drawn unto death and those that are ready to be slain, If thou sayest, Behold we knew it not, doth not he that pondereth the heart consider it? And he that keepeth thy soul, doth not he know it? And shall not he render to every man according to his works."
We are responsible to protect the unborn. God will judge the guilty. Please don’t abort any more babies. Give them up for adoption. Seek Godly counseling, get an ultrasound to see that the little one is alive. Pray for our country to turn back to God. Remember God’s Word is true.
The solution for our country is repentance toward God and faith towards our Lord Jesus Christ. There is forgiveness with him. Righteousness exalteth a nation; but sin is a reproach to any people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.