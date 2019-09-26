I am a retired clergy person of "mature" years who has struggled for an entire career trying to see God's (e.g., The Holy Trinity) activities in the world. It has been a long journey and will continue for me through the day I die. During this struggle, I have found some basic guidelines that seem to indicate where our Lord is present and where God is not.
These guidelines are, I think, based on God's revelation not only in the Bible but in many ways, usually from a lot of trying to make sense of how to live in this world and damaging God's creations as little as possible.
My seriousness in this journey really began decades ago when I went to seminary. At that time, the dean of the seminary addressed the new students as follows: "You gentlemen (there were no women in my class – it was a long time ago) will spend the next three years under our guidance trying to understand God as revealed to the world by not only the Bible, but by many other areas. I want to begin by sharing with you that you need to realize you can prove ANYTHING by quoting the Bible, including that even a father sleeping with his daughters has been Biblically recorded as activity by God's people and not condemned by God. You'll find that passage as you study during your time here; I will NOT tell you where it is.
"Please beware of using Bible quotes to try to prove your opinion, because when you do so, you are claiming, quite incorrectly, that YOU know God's intent for God's creation and some person in God's creation. You do not and never will, no matter how long you live!
"You will also learn here, we hope, to never take a passage out of the Bible without understanding the time and cultural circumstances that were taking place. God is not a static entity but is a living, constantly creating presence not only in our world but in the universe.
"You are beginning here a lifelong journey to understand God that will only end when you die."
Quite honestly, his talk scared the living daylights out of me. Here I thought I was to going to finally learn about God and Jesus, and the dean was saying I would never have a final answer.
The dean was right, of course. I'm still on the journey!
I did find there some basic guidelines that I have tried, often unsuccessfully, to understand and to share. My present guidelines were to realize that understanding God from Jesus point of view is to know a God that is loving, Forgiving, Healing, Accepting, Nonviolent, and Merciful. I intentionally capitalized those words. I choose those words based mainly on the God I see in the Bible and reflections on the many people that have seem to embody God's love for God's creation.
Sadly, the history of the church (and the world) has often ignored those characteristics of the person it calls its founder, redeemer and savior. Perhaps the way it has most violated the guidelines has been a continuing tendency to think it is the "judge" of the world and people in it.
This is most seen in the "quoting" of passages out of the Bible (often ignoring the culture and the century it is take out of) to "prove" that a behavior or a person is on or off "God's" path and then judge that behavior and person.
Interestingly, Jesus never did that, even to the person who betrayed him and caused his death, which he faced nonviolently. Jesus requested forgiveness for all those persons who killed him: "Father, forgive them for they know not what they do."
Could the condition of our world be caused more than we realize by our abandonment of those principles and our ignoring of those principles in our personal and community and governing behaviors?
One could almost suggest that many humans in our part of God's creation have followed exactly the OPPOSITE of those guidelines and become with "our" greater knowledge and capacities the opposite: Hateful, Judging, Wounding, Excluding, Violent and Cruel.
Could it finally be the time to quit trying to "quote" passages and instead "live" those "guidelines"?
Could it finally be the time to put aside our "judging" and live in the world like Jesus?
Could enough of us finally have the courage to change our own and the world.s behavior?
Just wondering…
