You hear a saying from time to time when lovers or other close people have not been able to see someone for a lengthy period of time because of circumstances beyond their control: “Absence makes the heart grow fonder.”
I had a church member to text me recently expressing how odd it felt not to be at church for an extended period of time, and I agreed wholeheartedly. It is a strange kind of holding pattern we seem to be living, in which we reach each other by Zoom, Messenger, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media platforms.
Going into this seventh week of social isolation, we feel very strange to be separated from church family and even extended family or parents who live in other states. As nearly 70% of Americans agree it is too soon to open the country back up, at least three states are forging ahead with plans to open themselves back up for business and gradually lift restrictions they had imposed on their citizens.
I’m sure many of us had plans for travel this summer that included seeing parents, grandparents or grandparents seeing their grandchildren, and now all of that seems to be on an indefinite hold.
I am beginning to feel that the uncertainty may be worse than the disease. Whenever you cough, because of allergies or have drainage that irritates your throat, you begin to think, “Oh, is that you ‘Rona?”
It didn’t help matters that this virus hit at the height of spring allergy season, one of the worst in recent memory. Add to that all the economic turmoil, the welfare of health care workers and concerns we all have over those who are not in the best of health already or a quite elderly population, and you have a stew of anxiety and worry brewing.
It is good to have concern and even intense concern. If you find yourself feeling more anxious than normal, that is probably normal. It is a sign that you are human and subject to all the failings and foibles of any other human being.
I, myself, took to wearing a mask even before the professionals were suggesting we wear masks in public. We must be concerned for our own safety and the safety of others around us. That concern moves us to do the greater actions that can protect us all, such as limiting trips to town, not being out and about and not meeting in large groups of people.
What is not needed is overanxiousness or crippling anxiety. Don’t be so worried that you are afraid to go about your everyday life and self-isolate to the point that it is damaging to you and your loved ones.
In 1 Peter 5:7 Peter says, “Cast all your anxiety on Him for He cares for you.” The “he” there is Jesus, who has taken all our sin and shame and carried it to the cross, and he asks us to pray always to him and to cast all our burdens on him because he cares so very much for us.
At our church we sing a song I never heard until I moved here. It is called, simply enough, “Cares Chorus.” The last few words I find to be very meaningful: “And any time I don’t know what to do, I will cast all my care on you.”
This is certainly a confusing time, and we do not know what we should do locally, on a state level and even at the federal level. Some hard decisions are having to be made everyday by politicians, doctors and nurses and emergency personnel.
It is during those hard times, that it is good to know there is a God who is in control, and he knows exactly what to do if we just turn our frustrations and burdens over to him. You and I can choose to make more of the grace of God in our lives, by either holding on to the burdens that are too big for us to carry in the first place or learning to lay them down and let Jesus take them from us.
So, as absence makes the heart grow fonder, let’s not wish away this time we have now and hope for a time when we are together again. Let is make the most of this time to go deeper into our relationships with Jesus, to trust him all the more to take our anxiety and leave it with him because he cares for us.
Then, when we do get back together, we will find that our relationships with one another will be stronger, too.
James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.
