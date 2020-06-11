It is more than 50 years since I began the journey of trying to know about God and understand that Jesus was trying to help us to be God's presence in the world. I retired from full-time work as an Episcopal minister years ago. I have always believed and understood that the God of Jesus journey was the God of Love. Paul even used one of the four Greek words, agape, to describe it, a word which had a specific meaning different from the other three Greek words for love.
But it is only recently that it occurred to me to ask myself the questions, "What does God love?" It suddenly seemed to me that if God was Love, then knowing what "God Loved" could be very helpful to know how we are supposed to love (if we really believe in God). After all, Jesus, as the Messiah (Greek Christ) must certainly have known the answer to that question and it was also surely what motivated his whole life as we read about it in the New Testament.
So, to know what God loves, I decided to turn to the earliest Old Testament stories to at least start to reflect on the question. Following my usual pattern to know what is important to the creator of the universe, I went to Genesis 1:1-2:4, because that story must show God, the creator of all, showing how God loves by God's first actions in the Bible (read it again, if you haven't read it for a while).
Of course, it describes the creation of our world (as known at the time), which really was all of the universe (as known at the time). It describes the making out of nothing all the earth and everything on it, including human beings. It describes an enormously number of things, from the earth to the stars, to every living thing on the earth, to literally everything on all of creation.
There is no doubt at all, at least in my mind, that if God is Love, then God loved everything made at the beginning of it all. After all, why would the God of Love make something not loved? So my first assumption is that God loves everything made at the beginning of the universe. Everything!
When you start looking closely at everything that is in existence in our world, there is one word, in my opinion, that sums up what God loves. That word, in my opinion, is the word "diversity," because our world is full of diversity. And not just of diversity of life! God loves diversity because everything in the world is diverse.
Think about that for a moment. In our entire world, there are no two things alike. Oh, of course, they look alike from out limited vision (we can't look at things very closely; that is why we need microscopes and – when we get older – magnifying glasses). The reality is that nowhere is there a duplicate of anything, and I'm not sure any atoms are alike.
Quite honestly, there are no two duplicate trees; if you look closely, they all are different, even if the trees are the same kind of trees; their branches all reach up differently (look at them in the wintertime, and you'll see the difference). Tree bark is also different from one tree than any other, although they often "look" the same.
There are no two similar human beings. No human being is really a duplicate of any other human being. Even human twins are not really the same, although they could look that way at first.
Every flower is different, every leaf is different, when you get down to its greatest detail, although the flowers and leaves may look the same.
I have had dogs and learned very early that no two dogs, even of the same breed, are alike – and woe be the dog owner who thinks they are "are all alike." They are each a separate creation, as are we.
Every snowflake is unique. Even if they find two that look alike, they will be made from different droplets of water.
Diversity also suggests that no one in the world will love like I love, or like you love. If that, of course, is a truth, then it means even the way we love is new from our birth. That says something important about marriage, doesn't it? Apparently, as a God (Christ) follower, we must learn to love like God does, instead of like we love.
The chief characteristic of our creation seems to be that everything the creator makes is different from every other thing and is loved because the creator made it, (although we may wonder of how to love some of the creation, like mosquitos, roaches, etc.). It seems our common journey (if we are God oriented) is to learn to love the diversity our creator made the way the creator does!
It is life changing that God loves diversity! The implication, if we can admit it, is to follow God's design for all of creation (to love as God does). We human beings must also love diversity. It also implies that every thing and every one is loved by God. Therefore, our journey as followers of the creator God must be to learn to love like God does, to love and care for everything in God's creation. It suggests that all of God's creation is holy, is created for God's purpose, that all of God's creation was intended to be loved and cherished by us simply because God does.
It also suggests that for us to destroy something God created is to destroy something God loves, probably the main reason for the commandment about "killing," and says something about so many human's preoccupations about "their" weapons.
Could it possibly be that the second creation story (Genesis 2:4-3:24) is intended to explain about how we human beings decided to love? Could it be that our preoccupation with loving some things are not things God loves? Could the Adam and Eve story really explain where loving "our" way instead of God's way leads to the pain at the end of the Adam and Eve story?
Do we humans just naturally love too much like Adam and Eve and too little like the God of Love? I'm just wondering why the pandemic is here now.
