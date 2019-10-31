By James Pence
We are fast approaching a general election of state and local officials. Nationally, it reminds us we are about 12 months away from what will surely be a divisive, mean-spirited and ugly campaign for the presidency of these United States.
Political fortunes seem to rise and fall like ocean tides, or they are as capricious as the very winds that blow. We live in politically uncertain times, and it looks like there is no possibility of greater stability in the future. America is divided into red and blue states, red and blue districts and equally divided on just about every political issue that faces us these days.
But did you know there is one election which has already been decided? God has ordained that souls will be saved from their sins.
Romans 8:29-31 says, “For those God foreknew he also predestined to be conformed to the image of His son, that he might be the firstborn among many brothers and sisters. And those he predestined, he also justified; those he justified, he also glorified. What then shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who be against us?”
I won’t debate the doctrine of predestination, which can give you a headache as much as trying to figure out some time-traveling scenarios in a science-fiction movie.
Did God chose us or did we chose him? If God chose us, then what about those who aren’t predestined? Are they simply lost for all eternity?
If you part are of the “elect,” how can you be saved and how can you even know if you a part of the “elect” who are to be saved?
I think you see the ways the questions just keep coming. Suffice it to say if God has called you, and you have responded to the gospel-saving message, he will take care of the rest as your faith and his grace leads to salvation.
Our part is always to make sure we have “voted,” if you will, to stay on the side of righteousness and to be counted on the Lord’s side. 2 Peter 1:10 says, “Therefore, my brothers and sisters, make every effort to confirm your calling and election. For if you do these things, you will never stumble.” What are the “things” Peter has in mind?
He lists these in verse 8 as the qualities of faith, goodness, knowledge, self-control, perseverance and godliness. Then to godliness we are to add mutual affection and brotherly love. These are presented as building blocks, one stacked on top of the other, to increase understanding as we practice each one and build ourselves up in the grace and the knowledge of Jesus Christ.
When we have made that our goal, Peter says then our “calling and election” is sure, and we will not fall from the faith. Isn’t it good to know there is a vote that counts, that it is never lost and lasts for eternity, when you and I decide to be on the Lord’s ticket?
James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.
