When we began this season of Lent, we did so remembering our mortality, repenting in humility, wearing the mark of the Cross in ashes. We then remembered Jesus’ temptation in the wilderness; his isolation in the wilderness, for 40 days. With these times of worship, we dedicated ourselves to following Jesus throughout this wilderness we name as Lent.
We had no idea, did we? We had no idea how we would experience this season in the wilderness.
“Social distancing” had yet to find a place within our vocabulary. The closing of schools was unthinkable. Unable to gather for worship during Lent? Never! Self-quarantining was an expression that did little more than raise eyebrows. Yes, we had heard of the coronavirus, but it struck us as something in another world.
How tranquil life appeared just weeks ago.
There are two candidates for ministry I have been mentoring for two years. Our practice has been to meet once a month in person. However, we met last Thursday – by way of Zoom. You know why.
One candidate presented a case study. As part of her study, she asked: What is God saying to us through this?
The question is not hers alone. It is a question for each of us who finds life disoriented by the absence of communal worship. It is a question for each of us who knows enough chaos in life without the loss of the order we find as we worship and live our faith. It is a question for each of us who misses the life – giving interaction we find when we visit friends and neighbors.
What is God saying? Is God asking us the question he asked the prophet Ezekiel as the hand of the LORD brought Ezekiel out by the spirit of the LORD and set Ezekiel down in the midst of the valley full of bones?
Ezekiel tells us, “He led me round among them; and behold, there were very many upon the valley; and lo, they were very dry.” We remember God’s question to Ezekiel; a question perhaps never closer than right now: “Son of Man, can these bones live?” What is God saying in this valley we have never known?
Perhaps God is reminding us: A man named Lazarus once was dead. Lazarus had lived in a village called Bethany; had sisters named Mary and Martha. But Lazarus had died. He had been in the tomb four days. You can’t be any deader than Lazarus. This is a man of no life, beyond hope.
This appears to be how his sisters feel. Mary stays inside, but Martha tells Jesus, “Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died. (Jesus, upon hearing Lazarus is ill, waited two days before going to see him.) These are words Mary will also speak to Jesus. As Jesus hears Mary; sees her weeping, sees those with her weeping, Jesus is “deeply moved in spirit and troubled.” Jesus weeps.
Again, could it be God is telling us: Lazarus was dead. Could it be God is telling us this in order to tell us: gathered within the death of Lazarus is the experience of loss; the shedding of tears — even by Jesus?
You see, God is telling us he knows personally our loss. He knows intimately our sense of hopelessness. He knows as well as anyone a life turned upside down when a loved one dies.
God is even saying he makes room in our lives for expressions of faith as spoken by Mary and Martha: If you had only been here, this wouldn’t have happened – we would still have our brother!
Could this be what God is saying?
And could it be God is not finished speaking? That God has more to say?
True, God assures us he is with us in this wilderness, in this valley. But God also speaks of how he responds to wilderness; of how he responds to loss. He responds as only God can. He responds with resurrection. He responds with life.
God responds by showing us: the Lazarus who was dead is now the Lazarus who is alive. This man entombed for four days, beyond hope, walks forth from the tomb fully alive.
This is how God responds to our time in this wilderness. God tells us: this time in the wilderness; in the valley of dry bones, will end. These bones will live. God responds to wilderness and loss as only God can: with resurrection.
“Did I not tell you that if you would believe you would see the glory of God?”
Years ago, during another time of chaos, a young girl was packed on a train destined for a Nazi death camp. Her crime? Her family had hidden Jews from the Nazi regime during the Holocaust.
That girl wrote a note on a tattered piece of paper, a corner of an envelope, perhaps. She dropped her note through the slats of the cattle car that carried her and her family to death.
On this piece of paper was this simple message of faith: “Tell them we went away singing!”
Keith Ritchie is pastor of First United Methodist Church in Martinsville. For further information about the MCCC, call 276-632-6422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.