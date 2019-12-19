Recently, I finally got myself in gear and took a truckload, literally, of totes and boxes over to decorate the house for Christmas. It is a labor-intensive proposition, as I can’t seem to stop shopping for decorations at Goodwill, yard sales and after-Christmas sales.
I jokingly tell my family we have enough to decorate three houses, and that is not much of a stretch.
I love the older decorations the best, and when I find them, I can’t seem to say no. As I found myself tearing off newspapers and hoping I hadn’t broken any in the packing, although I usually do. I realized I was also unwrapping memories that flooded back to me of other Christmas times and special memories with family.
I cherish those memories, and I cherish my family more with the passing of time. I also cherish the ornaments, which are the “keepers” of those memories as they hold the secrets of times gone by known only to me, and a few others.
And yet, I also reflect that our Lord, Jesus Christ, is meant to be someone we cherish and honor everyday. The sad truth is, for many people in the world, this will be the only time of the year in their lives in which they recognize a vague connection to our Lord.
They will see nativities, hear classic songs of worship that speak about a “new born” King, but unless they have others to tell them about him, he will never be the real reason they celebrate the season.
Gifts, office parties, dinners, good times ,a host of other celebrations, lights and tinsel will be all they see. And if that is all anyone sees, then the reason for the season is lost and the celebrations are all spiritually empty.
So as you unwrap and hang up some of your own precious memories and, hopefully, scenes of Jesus’ birth, I pray that he is more than a keepsake for you, more than someone you turn to in hard times or in only the festive times of the year.
May you really know the one of whom the angels sang, the one of whom it was said, “But the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord.’” (Luke 2:10-11).
May he be your everything, your most prized possession. After all, you are his most valuable possession because he gave his life for you.
James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.