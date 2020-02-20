I’m sure you have been driving around town before and right in front of you at the red light is a car with the bumper sticker that reads, “Coexist.” The word “Coexist” is written with the symbols of different world religions: the crescent moon of Islam, the peace sign, a gender equality symbol, the star of David representing Judaism, the “I” represents paganism, a yin/yang representing Taoism and a cross representing Christianity.
In today’s world not even the “Coexist” sticker is politically correct, as it only recognizes two genders: male and female. The Bible tells us that God created only two genders: “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.” (Genesis 1:27).
Maybe you’re now wondering, “Do we need to revamp the ‘Coexist’ sticker?” We need to ask ourselves a big question before we put that sticker on our bumpers: “Have we really studied these religions to the point that we can make informed decisions about them?”
Most people that defend Islam have never read the Koran. People will say things like, “I knew a Muslim family once, and they were very kind people.”
Is it not possible that there are lukewarm Muslims just like there are lukewarm Christians? You might ask, “How could being kind make you a lukewarm Muslim?”
A lukewarm Muslim would not honor Surah 9:29: “Fight against such of those who have been given the Scripture as believe not in Allah…” The Koran is filled with passages that incite violence against non-Muslims.
The New Testament of Christ commands in Matthew 5:44 that Christians love their enemies. In 2 Corithians 10:4 the Apostle Paul wrote that “the weapons of our warfare are not carnal.” While Christians make spiritual war against evil in the world, Christians have no desire to hurt those who disagree with them.
People may not be happy with the gender equality symbol after its mention in the above paragraph, but the Koran does not like gender equality in any sense as taught in Surah 4:34: “As for those (wives) from whom you fear disloyalty, admonish them, and abandon them in their beds, then strike them.”
The New Testament of Christ never teaches such. In fact it teaches the exact opposite: 1 Peter 3:7 commands a husband to give honor to his wife.
The Jesus of the Bible is not the same Jesus that is written in the Koran. Christians need to get back to the mission that Christ left us with: “And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.” (Mark 16:15).
Christians need to persuade (2 Cor. 5:11) Muslims to obey the true Gospel of Jesus so that they can be saved: “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.”
We will only be able to truly “coexist” when God’s children get to heaven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.