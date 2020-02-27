I have been writing an item for the “From the Pulpit” section of the Martinsville Bulletin for a couple of years now. I have enjoyed doing so and I am always grateful for the kind feedback I receive from those who read my articles. Generally speaking, I try to submit my article by the first Friday of each month.
However, I am writing this piece before the third Friday of the month. In other words: I did not write an item for either the first Friday or the second Friday. It is not because I was too busy to write something for either of those Fridays. It is not because I forgot to submit an item for either of those Fridays. Instead, the reason I submitted no item for either of those Fridays was this: I simply could not find the words I wanted to offer at those times.
Now although this experience was not enjoyable and frequently is rare, I do find comfort in knowing there are others in the faith who have wandered through barren places and have also wanted to find words of faith they simply could not find. In fact, our scriptures are well-populated with witness to those who speak of a longing for the nearness and inspiration of God.
Writings known as Psalms of lament are always close at hand in the book of Psalms. Prophets, such as Jeremiah, are no stranger to laments. There is even a writing in the Hebrew Scriptures known as “Lamentations.” So, yes, I am grateful to know that, when it comes to experiencing difficulty in finding the words with which to give voice to my faith, I am in blessed and holy company.
This company includes even Jesus, who went to God in anguished prayer in the Garden of Gethsemane; who wondered where God was to be found as he died on the cross.
Our Scriptures know well: The spirit at times leads us through barren places. Our Scriptures witness to the fact that, while the voice of God may at times sound wonderfully clear to us, we also know those times in which we encounter what appears to be the troubling silence of God.
This may be especially true in the season of Lent, which began Wednesday. Lent is a 40-day season in which we seek to align our lives with the life of Jesus, following him even to his death on the cross on Good Friday. It is a season in which we may seek to embrace disciplines such as fasting, prayer, the reading of Scripture — all with the purpose of drawing closer to Jesus, the Jesus who endured 40 days in the wilderness, tempted and fasting.
Although this season is lived within the shadow of the cross, I welcome living this season again. I will do so as I begin with the ashen mark of a cross upon my forehead on Ash Wednesday, reminded of my mortality, invited to turn from all that would separate me from God so as to draw closer to God. I welcome this season because it tells each of us when we wander through the wilderness – as we do – there is one who endures this wilderness with us. I welcome this season because it assures me God is with me in all seasons of life. I welcome this season because it ultimately reminds me of what matters most: a relationship with God from which nothing – not even time spent in the wilderness, or death itself – shall separate me.
So I welcome this time in the wilderness, assured, as I make my way through, that I encounter a God who loves each of us enough to give his son for us. I encounter a God who assures me I need fear no evil, for he is with me – even in holy silence.
Keith Ritchie is pastor of First United Methodist Church in Martinsville. For further information about the MCCC, call 276-632-6422.
