It is a little late in the season to be thinking about snow, but the small accumulation we finally got a few weeks ago made me stop and think a lot about it.
Whether you like it, love it or hate it, it seems we finally saw some of it this winter. Children had been in earnest prayer for many weeks as well as school teachers I imagine!
Snow days are not a good reason to select a profession, but when they come, I would definitely see it as a perk of the career choice. Aside from slick roads and car accidents, snow is actually beneficial, whether you like it or not.
An elder in my church in Delaware , who was a chicken farmer, called it "poor man's fertilizer," because it was rich in nitrogen, and nitrogen is good for the soil as well as providing nutrients for the crops that are planted. When nitrogen can lay on a field in the form of snow, it can slowly melt and sink deep into the soil.
Snow has a way of encasing everything in purity and brilliant whiteness. We tend to think of it as making things clean.
The word of God agrees. The prophet Isaiah compares our sins to stains that are red like crimson. We need a cleaning agent to purify us.
Much like placing Spray 'N Wash on a shirt stain, we need something to blot out the sin that God hates and cannot look upon. Isaiah says in Chapter 1:18, "Come now let us settle the matter," the Lord says. "Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be white as snow; though they are red as crimson, they shall be like wool."
There is an old hymn we sing and a question that the hymn ask of us. "What can wash away my sin? What can make me whole again?"
And the answer is, "Nothing, nothing but the blood of Jesus."
Sin comes from a Greek word that means to "miss the mark." Like someone shooting an arrow or shooting a gun and failing to hit their target, sin misses the mark of the holy life that God calls us to live.
We can't ever hope to remove that stain by our own goodness, our own good works or our own righteous deeds. We need more. We need Jesus.
Why? Because if the crimson stain of sin is a red mark against us, it takes the divine, life-flowing blood of the sinless son of God to make us clean again. When we confess Christ before men, we repent or turn away from our sins and decide to live for the Lord. When we are immersed for the forgiveness of sins and receive the Holy Spirit, then we are cleansed from all our sins, just as Luke says in Acts 2:38.
When we see the beautiful snow falling from the sky, enveloping the earth in its white brilliance, we can be reminded of the words of Isaiah. Though we have scarlet sins, they can be washed and made "white as snow."
"Oh, precious is the flow. That makes me white as snow. No other fount I know. Nothing but the blood of Jesus!"
Praise God for the body and blood of his son that washes us white as snow!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.