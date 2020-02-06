Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... ROCKINGHAM COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... CASWELL COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... THE CITY OF DANVILLE IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHERN PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHERN HALIFAX COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... HENRY COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 545 PM EST * AT 1147 AM EST, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAINFALL RATES AS HIGH AS 2 INCHES PER HOURS ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. UP TO ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN WITH AN ADDITIONAL INCH OR TWO POSSIBLE OVER THE NEXT HOUR OR SO. FLASH FLOODING IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... DANVILLE... REIDSVILLE... MARTINSVILLE... SOUTH BOSTON... AND WENTWORTH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. A FLASH FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. IF YOU ARE IN THE WARNED AREA MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY. RESIDENTS LIVING ALONG STREAMS AND CREEKS SHOULD TAKE IMMEDIATE PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&