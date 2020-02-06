"It is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all."
This ancient quote reminds us that if we have had one person in life to love and lost that love it is better than never having someone to love in the first place.
When we think of love, we likely think of the sentimental feelings that come out this time of the year and the little greeting cards exchanged that remind us of "puppy love" and first crushes or even the feeling of infatuation that causes a young person's heart to flitter and flutter.
But the real definition of love is something that requires much more of us.
People get married in our day and time, and the divorce rate stays high, because they later say that they "fell out of love."
I submit that they were never "in love" to begin with. If you love something, you don't let your feelings be your guide. You don't dare allow your feelings to dictate the parameters and limits of that love.
Love, like certain facts that cannot be questioned, is something you know, you experience regardless of -- and sometimes even in spite of -- your feelings.
Jesus said in John 15:3, "Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends,"(NIV).
That speaks of sacrifice. When I love a child, a spouse or a parent, I am willing to sacrifice for them, even if I may not feel like it.
I may feel like going fishing one day, but I know my spouse is loaded down with a lot of work, and the laundry has piled up for over a week. I do that laundry -- and fold it even -- instead of going fishing, realizing there will be other times I can fish. Besides, I never knew a woman whose love grew less because her husband did a few dishes, did some laundry or cooked a meal now and then!
You see, our self-centered world gets it all wrong. Our world loves because they are loved or withholds love because someone is less than loving to them. The Christian loves because it is a command. It shows obedience to the will of God, and it even fulfills all the law, or will, of God.
Jesus said in John 13:34-35: "A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another,"(NIV).
Jesus did not say, "A new command I give to you: keep to one way of worship" or "a new command I give to you: people will know you are my disciples if you have sound doctrine," even though sound doctrine is important.
He said, above all, they will know you are my students if you love each other. The Bible also tells us "love covers a multitude of sins" (I Peter 4:8).
That kind of selfless love that extends itself to serve and care for another is never misunderstood. Anyone can realize it comes from a higher power. It is understood by the rich, the poor, the in-between, the young, the old, man, woman or child.
When we love, it is best to have the right kind of love. It is best not to have the kind of love that draws hearts and feels compelled to share Valentine candy on one day of the year but is compelled to love every day of the year from the surplus of love we have received from the Holy Spirit living in and through us.
Truly it is better to have loved the right way than never to have known this kind of love at all.
We can come to know this love only through a saving relationship with Jesus Christ, God's Son, who fulfilled John 15:3 when he laid down his life for sinners like you and me. He only asks us to repent of our sins, confess him before men, be immersed for the forgiveness of our sins and live a life that is faithful unto death. Then then the promise is, we will enter into an eternal home with him in heaven.
This is the only way to know a love that has no end.
