Recently I saw the following post on Facebook: “GODISNOWHERE.”
How do you see it? The way you see those letters grouped together could say a lot about the kind of person you are and what you think of the Heavenly Creator.
If you see it one way, you are like thrown into despair. You believe that God has maybe created the heavens and the earth and all we know, but like a divine clockmaker, he has left the scene and lives up in heaven and just blindly lets the world go about its own merry way.
Like the old saying goes, you believe, “God is up in his heaven, and all is right with the world.”
If you see it another way, though, you can have endless hope. There is nowhere that God is not present. There is no place that we can not find him, nowhere that we can not see him and no place that he is not there.
Just like the new year and the new decade that are before us, things will happen to us, and we will wonder where is the presence of God in those trying times?
We will ask for his presence in the middle of some desperate situations, whether they will be losses of loved ones, financial burdens and struggles, strain in a relationship or negative changes in our health. Not all the times we face will be bad ones, but when the bad times come, we will ask, and we will cry out, “Where is God?”.
The answer is, he will be where he has always been, and he will be with us at those trying times, whether we feel him there or not.
The psalmist says, “For the director of music. Of the Sons of Korah. According to alamoth. A song. God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble,” Psalm 46:1.
In Psalm 139:7-10, David says,
“Where can I go from Your Spirit?
“Or where can I flee from Your presence?
“If I ascend into heaven, You are there;
“If I make my bed in hell, behold, You are there.
“If I take the wings of the morning,
“And dwell in the uttermost parts of the sea,
“Even there Your hand shall lead me,
“And Your right hand shall hold me.”
The Bible assures us there is no place we can go that God will not already be there.
Attitude is a funny thing. It can help us soar to new heights if we have the right one, or it can keep us limited and small if it is the wrong one.
Perhaps, many churches and individuals do not suffer from the situations they are in so much as they do from their outlook in those situations.
Is your God a “small” one or a “large” one? Are your problems only temporary and small, or do you seem overwhelmed by them?
Likely your answer will determine how you see the aforementioned word.
Is God nowhere or is he now here?
The choice is all in how you see it.
James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.
