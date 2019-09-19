When most people walk into church, they don’t expect to see Woody and Buzz Lightyear passing by. But in the next couple of weeks you won’t have to go to “infinity and beyond” to bump into those animated characters as part of worship service.
For the entire month of September, the Axton branch of Compassion Church will host a “Your Story” series, a nod to the popular “Toy Story” movies by Disney Pixar, to explore the overarching themes found in the animation and in the Bible.
The services aren’t geared directly toward children, even though the movies cater to a younger audience, but their messages serve kids at heart, too.
“It’s for the whole congregation,” said Adam Touchstone, executive pastor. “It’s our serving series event that we’re doing this month to encourage attendance and to make connections with our community.”
Featuring a come-as-you-are style service with no formal dress code, this nondenominational congregation averages approximately 950 attendees each week. That’s a far cry from when the church started in 2016.
“It’s incredible,” Touchstone said. “The crazy thing is that we started with 35 people.”
With the Your Story series, church leaders hope those numbers will continue to grow.
By providing a common interest for multiple generations, the four sermons centering on the movies give families an opportunity to learn how to engage in worship together.
“It does absolutely bridge that gap for families to be connected and to worship together,” Touchstone said.
Of course, there’s still a children’s ministry as well, for kids who would rather participate in a different service.
“There are two experiences happening,” Touchstone said. “Our kids’ ministry, they’re still worshiping. They’re still participating in their classrooms and those kinds of things.”
But he said the series invites families to engage in faith together and to expand their conversations about pressing issues.
“What we’re doing is taking a lighthearted, fun-filled sermon series, and we’re investigating things like identity and acceptance and what your purpose is,” Touchstone said. “We’re having moments where we find that everybody struggles with different things, but we can take something fun and engage kids and their families together. We’re creating an interactive experience for them to grow in their faith in Christ.”
Without giving away the whole series, Touchstone noted that there are an abundance of parallels found in “Toy Story” and the Bible as they relate to a person’s everyday life.
“If you look at some of the characters, they deal with whether or not they fit in, if they have purpose. We see through God’s word that we were created for a purpose. He created us for more. There are special things inside of us,” Touchstone said. “Also, how to deal with real-life emotions. To find God’s work and application into those things is what we’re looking at this month.”
In the Christian circle, the phrase “having a childlike faith” often enters conversations. It’s not actually found in the Bible. The closest phrase comes from Matthew 18:3, when Jesus instructs his disciples, while settling an argument about who was the greatest, to become more like children if they want to enter Heaven.
In Mark 10:14-15, Jesus welcomes children to come to him, repeating the sentiment of salvation by grace – that it’s a freely given gift, not something people can earn.
In an effort to present Christianity in a way that doesn’t require a doctorate to understand, the Your Story series gets back to the basics.
“Faith is simple. I think oftentimes we make it so complex and so out of reach. Encouraging childlike faith is empowering,” Touchstone said. “Everyone wants to believe in something greater than themselves, and through childlike faith it empowers you to realize that you can always connect to God and that he loves you.”
The message of Your Story encourages a childlike faith in God, as well as showcases the importance of friendships, connections and self-worth.
“The biggest thing with Compassion is that we do believe that we’re a place to belong and a family to be a part of. Our greatest hope is that no matter where you are in life, how messy, how dirty, that you always know that you have a place to come to, a place to hide, a place of refuge,” Touchstone said. “With Your Story, it’s something that everybody can connect to. Using the characters from Toy Story, it gives the ability to find hope, to find joy again, to find faith and to find purpose. The biggest thing is, we want them to find family.”
The Your Story series will end next week with a big event.
“The last week, on the 29th, we’re actually going to have a carnival. There’s going to be games, activities, snow cones and popcorn. All of those things are going to be taking place for families to participate in,” Touchstone said. “It’s bringing the community to life.”{/div}
