FISH FRY
Way of the Truth Holy Church, 3736 Preston Road, Martinsville, will have a fish fry at 10 a.m. Saturday. Fish plates with bakes beans, coleslaw, bread, dessert and a drink will cost $5. Chicken plates with green beans, potato salad, roll, dessert and drink will cost $8. Fish sandwiches and chicken sandwiches are $5 each.
COMMUNITY MEAL
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, will provide drive-through meals to go at 5:30-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Call the church at 276-647-8150 to reserve meals. Leave a message on the answering machine if no one answers, including name, phone number and the number of people in the household.
CANCELLATIONS
Smith River Missionary Baptist Association Laymen League meetings have been postponed until further notice. Also the anniversary celebration scheduled for April 16 has been cancelled.
New Bethel Christian Church spring revival has been postponed.
First Baptist Church of Ridgeway has canceled all on-premise activities through April 30.
Mount Olivet Christian Church will cease all activities until at least April 19.
The Gospel Five has canceled its singing event scheduled for Saturday at Friendship Baptist Church.
High Ridge Baptist Church canceled its service and Usher Anniversary scheduled for Sunday.
Stanleytown United Methodist Church has canceled its NET meal for Saturday. An announcement will be made concerning the meal on April 25.
Fieldale Baptist Church canceled the “Jesus Lives” Easter Bible study scheduled for Saturday.
Morning Star Holy Church, 2839 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville, canceled Sunday services, including its Sword service. Services will held online. All other activities at the church have been canceled. Revival services scheduled have been postponed.
First Baptist Church of Martinsville will not have services on Sunday through May 3. Its Early Learning Center will be open normal hours, with some restrictions for parental drop-off and pick-up. Full details here: https://fbcmartinsville.com/fbc-elc-response-to-covid-19/.
Ridgeway United Methodist Church has canceled its indoor yard sale scheduled for Saturday.
Grace Baptist Church of Ridgeway has canceled the free community dinner scheduled for Tuesday. The meals tentatively will resume June 2.
The 12-step recovery program “Celebrate Freedom: A Personal Journey” Thursdays at the Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department is canceled until further notice.
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsville and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rocky Mount have suspended all public celebrations of Mass, on Sundays, holy days and weekdays until further notice. Both parish churches will keep their doors open during the daylight hours for private prayer, confessions and devotion.
HOLY WEEK SERVICES
First Baptist, Chatham Heights Baptist and Starling Avenue Baptist will host Holy Week services Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday via Zoom calls for all three churches, with different pastors presenting a devotional each day. On Maundy Thursday, a shared Zoom livestream of worship at 7 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, with all three church pastors and other worship leaders. On Good Friday, there will be a recorded Tenebrae service at 7 p.m. for all three churches to watch together. On Easter Sunday, FBC will continue with its online worship at 11 a.m.
Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Church Road, Patrick Springs, will have a Resurrection Celebration at 10:30 a.m. April 12, featuring God Can Gospel Singing Group.
Pocahontas Bassett Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will have Walk the Prayer Labyrinth from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday in the fellowship hall. A Maundy Thursday service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday; Good Friday service is at 6 p.m. next Friday; and an Easter service at 11 a.m. on April 12.
FACEBOOK/YOUTUBE WEBSITE SERVICES
First Baptist Church Martinsville will host online worship each Sunday at 11 a.m. on Facebook, YouTube and at fbcmartinsville.com/worship-service/.
Jones Chapel Church of the Brethren, 2390 Figsboro Road, Martinsville, will use Facebook Live at 11 a.m. Sunday and then share the video on its YouTube channel for viewing for those who don’t use Facebook.
Fieldale United Methodist Church and Mount Bethel United Methodist Church will connect for worship and prayer through Facebook Live and YouTube. Also a Sunday school class will be presented through Zoom. Facebook Live worship on Sunday is at 11 a.m. through https://www.facebook.com/FieldaleUnitedMethodistChurch/ and later can be found on the YouTube channel for Fieldale United Methodist Church. Facebook Live prayer can be found Monday-Friday at 7 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/FieldaleUnitedMethodistChurch/ and at noon at https://www.facebook.com/MtBethelUMCMartinsville. Sunday school experiences will be on Zoom at 9 a.m. on Sundays. Zoom information will be posted on Saturday on either church’s Facebook page. Coffee with the pastor on Zoom is at 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays. More information will be posted on Tuesday on either Facebook page.
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church is having worship services each Sunday at 11 a.m., led by the church’s new pastor, the Rev. Cheryl R. Peeples, at http://www.foresthillspc.com/. Current and archived sermons can be found at http://www.foresthillspc.com/sermons.html. Maundy Thursday service will be available through Zoom at 6 p.m., and Good Friday devotions will be on the church’s website at 1 p.m. next Friday. Services and activities at the church are not scheduled during this time. Please contact the church’s office at 276-632-5411 for assistance or questions.
First Baptist Church of Ridgeway is doing weekly worship events at http://firstbaptistchurchridgeway.com For worship, leaders are using a hybrid approach involving contributions by all church members to a produced online event. Each week we are exploring new models to expand the definition of a “stream.” The church is using Cisco Webex and other online video-conferencing collaboration services to support Sunday school, youth and children’s meetings and regular operational meetings.
Collinsville Church of Christ, Collinsville, will be having worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. at Facebook.ccocva.org/onlinestreaming or Facebook.com/CCOFCVA.
Christ Episcopal Church is offering online services Monday through Saturday at 9 a.m. for morning prayer, noon for noonday service and 5 p.m. for evening prayer. A Sunday prayer service will be offered at 10:30 a.m. You may access the services at www.christchurchmvl.org or on Facebook. Follow along the Book of Common Prayer, available at www.bcponline.org. Coffee hour will be done via Zoom.
Chatham Heights Baptist Church will hold livestream worship at 10 a.m. Sundays on the its Facebook page. The service will include music, prayer and a message from Pastor Mike Hatfield.
First Baptist Church, Collinsville, will have services at 11 a.m. Sunday on YouTube.
DRIVE-IN CHURCH
Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, is having “drive-in movie-style” services, starting at 11 a.m. each Sunday until further notice. The traditional service will be conducted outside and broadcast to families in their cars over the radio. Devotionals entitled “Daily Does” will be on Facebook every weekday (most days at 2 p.m.).
Church items must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday. Send your information to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
