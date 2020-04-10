COMMUNITY MEAL
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, will provide drive-through meals to go at 5:30-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Call the church at 276-647-8150 to reserve meals. Leave a message on the answering machine if no one answers, including name, phone number and the number of people in the household.
CANCELLATIONS
The Ridgeway Community Easter Sunrise Service at Mountain View Cemetery has been cancelled.
Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church has canceled Holy Week services, Pickers & Fiddlers scheduled for Saturday and the community meal scheduled for Thursday.
Smith River Missionary Baptist Association Laymen League meetings have been postponed until further notice. Also the anniversary celebration scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.
New Bethel Christian Church‘s spring revival has been postponed.
First Baptist Church of Ridgeway has canceled all on-premise activities through April 30.
Mount Olivet Christian Church will cease all activities until at least April 19.
Stanleytown United Methodist Church has canceled its NET meal for Saturday. An announcement will be made concerning the meal on April 25.
Morning Star Holy Church, 2839 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville, canceled Sunday services, including its Sword service. Services will held online. All other activities at the church have been canceled. Revival services scheduled have been postponed.
First Baptist Church of Martinsville will not have services through May 3. Its Early Learning Center will be open normal hours, with some restrictions for parental drop-off and pick-up. Full details here: https://fbcmartinsville.com/fbc-elc-response-to-covid-19/.
Grace Baptist Church of Ridgeway has canceled the free community dinner scheduled for Tuesday. The meals tentatively will resume June 2.
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsville and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rocky Mount have suspended all public celebrations of Mass, on Sundays, holy days and weekdays until further notice. Both parish churches will keep their doors open during the daylight hours for private prayer, confessions and devotion.
HOLY WEEK SERVICES
First Baptist, Chatham Heights Baptist and Starling Avenue Baptist are hosting shared services. Today, Good Friday, there will be a recorded Tenebrae service at 7 p.m. for all three churches to watch together. On Easter Sunday, FBC will continue with its online worship at 11 a.m.
Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Church Road, Patrick Springs, will have a Resurrection Celebration at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, featuring God Can Gospel Singing Group.
FACEBOOK/YOUTUBE WEBSITE SERVICES
Oak Hill Cathedral will have services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and Wednesday evening at 7 on Facebook livestream@oak hill cog.
Calvary Christian Church will hold Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. Just download cloud app and tap “join meeting” and insert ID #44188854 to use camera and microphone, on devices including a phone or iPad.
First Baptist Church Martinsville will host online worship each Sunday at 11 a.m. on Facebook, YouTube and at fbcmartinsville.com/worship-service/.
Jones Chapel Church of the Brethren, 2390 Figsboro Road, Martinsville, will use Facebook Live at 11 a.m. Sunday and then share the video on its YouTube channel for viewing for those who don’t use Facebook.
Fieldale United Methodist Church and Mount Bethel United Methodist Church will connect for worship and prayer through Facebook Live and YouTube. Also a Sunday school class will be presented through Zoom. Facebook Live worship on Sunday is at 11 a.m. through https://www.facebook.com/FieldaleUnitedMethodistChurch/ and later can be found on the YouTube channel for Fieldale United Methodist Church. Facebook Live prayer can be found Monday-Friday at 7 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/FieldaleUnitedMethodistChurch/ and at noon at https://www.facebook.com/MtBethelUMCMartinsville. Sunday school experiences will be on Zoom at 9 a.m. on Sundays. Zoom information will be posted on Saturday on either church’s Facebook page. Coffee with the pastor on Zoom is at 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays. More information will be posted on Tuesday on either Facebook page.
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church is having worship services each Sunday at 11 a.m., led by the church’s new pastor, the Rev. Cheryl R. Peeples, at http://www.foresthillspc.com/. Current and archived sermons can be found at http://www.foresthillspc.com/sermons.html. Maundy Thursday service will be available through Zoom at 6 p.m., and Good Friday devotions will be on the church’s website at 1 p.m. next Friday. Services and activities at the church are not scheduled during this time. Please contact the church’s office at 276-632-5411 for assistance or questions.
First Baptist Church of Ridgeway is doing weekly worship events at http://firstbaptistchurchridgeway.com For worship, leaders are using a hybrid approach involving contributions by all church members to a produced online event. Each week we are exploring new models to expand the definition of a “stream.” The church is using Cisco Webex and other online video-conferencing collaboration services to support Sunday school, youth and children’s meetings and regular operational meetings.
Collinsville Church of Christ, Collinsville, will be having worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. at Facebook.ccocva.org/onlinestreaming or Facebook.com/CCOFCVA.
Christ Episcopal Church is offering online services Monday through Saturday at 9 a.m. for morning prayer, noon for noonday service and 5 p.m. for evening prayer. A Sunday prayer service will be offered at 10:30 a.m. You may access the services at www.christchurchmvl.org or on Facebook. Follow along the Book of Common Prayer, available at www.bcponline.org. Coffee hour will be done via Zoom.
Chatham Heights Baptist Church will hold livestream worship at 10 a.m. Sundays on the its Facebook page. The service will include music, prayer and a message from Pastor Mike Hatfield.
Hillcrest Baptist Church is having Sunday school, worship services and Wednesday night services online. They are posted on the church’s Facebook page and website.
First Baptist Church of Bassett is live-streaming its 11 a.m. Sunday service on Facebook. Children’s church is conducted over Zoom at 11:30 a.m. Sundays. The Wednesday devotion goes out over Facebook, and videos from Sunday and Wednesday are posted to YouTube and at FirstBaptistBassett.com.
First Presbyterian Church is posting the messages of Pastor Mark Hinchcliff on YouTube and conducting Sunday school over Zoom. Holy Week events will be posted there.
Stone Memorial Christian Church has services at 10:25 a.m. and “weekday encouragement” at noon, both on its Facebook page. People can pick up prepackaged wafers and grape juice on Fridays to have it for Communion during the Sunday service.
Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church has services over Facebook Live at 10:45 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
St. Paul High Street Baptist Church is conducting its 10:15 a.m. and 6:10 Wednesday services both on Facebook Live and over a conference call.
Oak Hill Cathedral of Glory in Bassett is going Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Also, Wednesday’s service will be on Zoom with Meeting ID 761-343-7421.
Jones Chapel Church of the Brethren posts on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. Sundays, and then posts the video to YouTube.
Christ Episcopal Church‘s Pastor Nicholas Hull is providing online service three times a day, as well as Sunday.
Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church posts its 9 a.m. Sunday services on its Facebook page, has messages led by children and mails crafts for some of the children’s messages.
Refuge Temple Holiness Church posts its 10:30 a.m. service online on facebook and livestreaming.
DRIVE-IN CHURCH
Rich Acres Baptist Church, 78 Stuart Ridge Road, Martinsville, will have a drive-in service at 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday and is posting its services on YouTube.
First Baptist Church Collinsville will have drive-in Easter services on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. Visitors are welcome. Enter the parking lot off John Redd Boulevard and remain in vehicles. In the event of rain, all services will be canceled.
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., will have a drive-in prayer at 7 tonight for 15 minutes, weather permitting. On Sunday at 11:30 a.m. the church will celebrate Easter at a drive-in service. Remain in cars at all times during these services. Sunday service will be live-streamed on Facebook, beginning with broadcast at 10:30 a.m. and service at 11:30.
Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, Henry, will have drive-in Easter service at 11 a.m. Remain in your vehicle and tune in to 88.9 FM to worship.
Fort Trial Baptist Church will have drive-in worship at 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday. For updates regarding how weather might impact, call the church at 276-629-2964 or visit www.forttrialbaptist.com.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, is having “drive-in movie-style” services, starting at 11 a.m. each Sunday until further notice. The traditional service will be conducted outside and broadcast to families in their cars over the radio on 107.7. Devotionals entitled “Daily Does” will be on Facebook every weekday (most days at 2 p.m.).
Church items must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday. Send your information to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
