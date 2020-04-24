NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER
The event will be celebrated on May 7 but not at a single location as is typical but rather by praying “together” through various platforms according, including:
Prayer meetings online via Facebook, YouTube or conference platform such as like Zoom, etc., at 6 p.m.
Parking-lot prayer meetings in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.
Small-group prayer in public locations such as Jack Dalton Park, in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.
Send your church’s email and mailing addresses to mhcnationaldayofprayer@gmail.com” “like” the MHC National Day of Prayer Facebook page and link it to your church’s page, sharing posts you find there: https://www.facebook.com/MHCNationalDayofPrayer/.
For information, contact John Heiss, at mhcnationaldayofprayer@gmail.com or 276-732-4696.
CANCELLATIONS
Smith River Missionary Baptist Association‘s Laymen League meetings have been postponed until further notice.
New Bethel Christian Church‘s spring revival has been postponed.
First Baptist Church of Ridgeway has canceled all on-premise activities through April 30.
Mount Olivet Christian Church will cease all activities until at least this Sunday.
Stanleytown United Methodist Church will make an announcement concerning its special meal on Saturday.
Morning Star Holy Church, 2839 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville, canceled Sunday services, including its Sword service. Services will held online. All other activities at the church have been canceled. Revival services scheduled have been postponed.
First Baptist Church of Martinsville will not have services through May 3. Its Early Learning Center will be open normal hours, with some restrictions for parental drop-off and pick-up. Full details here: https://fbcmartinsville.com/fbc-elc-response-to-covid-19/.
Grace Baptist Church of Ridgeway meals tentatively will resume June 2.
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsville and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rocky Mount have suspended all public celebrations of Mass, on Sundays, holy days and weekdays, until further notice. Both parish churches will keep their doors open during the daylight hours for private prayer, confessions and devotion.
FACEBOOK/YOUTUBE WEBSITE SERVICES/ CONFERENCE CAL
Grace Presbyterian Church will have weekly online worship services posted on its Facebook page and website on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The church website is www.gracechurchmartinsville.org.
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., Martinsville, will have worship service via conference call on Wednesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Sundays at 9:45 a.m. during the pandemic. To access service, call 605-472-5358. The access code is 5229908. These services will continue until further notice.
Church on the Hill, 100 Oak Road, Collinsville, goes Facebook Live every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Zoom is used on Wednesdays for an interactive Bible study. Call 276-647-1586 for more information.
Oak Hill Cathedral will have services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook livestream@oak hill cog.
Calvary Christian Church will have Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. Just download the Zoom app and tap “join meeting” and insert ID #44188854 to use camera and microphone on devices, including a phone or tablet.
First Baptist Church Martinsville will host online worship each Sunday at 11 a.m. on Facebook, YouTube and at fbcmartinsville.com/worship-service/.
Jones Chapel Church of the Brethren, 2390 Figsboro Road, Martinsville, will use Facebook Live at 11 a.m. Sunday and then share the video on its YouTube channel for viewing for those who don’t use Facebook.
Fieldale United Methodist Church and Mount Bethel United Methodist Church will connect for worship and prayer through Facebook Live and YouTube. Also a Sunday school class will be presented through Zoom. Facebook Live worship on Sunday is at 11 a.m. through https://www.facebook.com/FieldaleUnitedMethodistChurch/" target="_blank">https://www.facebook.com/FieldaleUnitedMethodistChurch/ and later can be found on the YouTube channel for Fieldale United Methodist Church. Facebook Live prayer can be found Monday-Friday at 7 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/FieldaleUnitedMethodistChurch/ and at noon at https://www.facebook.com/MtBethelUMCMartinsville. Sunday school experiences will be on Zoom at 9 a.m. on Sundays. Zoom information will be posted on Saturday on either church’s Facebook page. Coffee with the Pastor on Zoom is at 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays. More information will be posted on Tuesday on either Facebook page.
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church is having worship services each Sunday at 11 a.m., led by the church’s new pastor, the Rev. Cheryl R. Peeples, at http://www.foresthillspc.com/. Current and archived sermons can be found at http://www.foresthillspc.com/sermons.html. Services and activities at the church are not scheduled during this time. Please contact the church’s office at 276-632-5411 for assistance or questions.
First Baptist Church of Ridgeway is doing weekly worship events at http://firstbaptistchurchridgeway.com. For worship, leaders are using a hybrid approach involving contributions by all church members to a produced online event. Each week we are exploring new models to expand the definition of a “stream.” The church is using Cisco Webex and other online video-conferencing collaboration services to support Sunday school, youth and children’s meetings and regular operational meetings.
Collinsville Church of Christ, Collinsville, will be having worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. at Facebook.ccocva.org/onlinestreaming or Facebook.com/CCOFCVA.
Christ Episcopal Church is offering online services Monday through Saturday at 9 a.m. for prayer, noon for noonday service and 5 p.m. for evening prayer. A Sunday prayer service will be offered at 10:30 a.m. You may access the services at www.christchurchmvl.org or on Facebook. Follow along the Book of Common Prayer, available at www.bcponline.org. Coffee hour will be done via Zoom.
Chatham Heights Baptist Church will have livestream worship at 10 a.m. Sundays on the its Facebook page. The service will include music, prayer and a message from Pastor Mike Hatfield.
Hillcrest Baptist Church is having Sunday school, worship services and Wednesday night services online. They are posted on the church’s Facebook page and website.
First Baptist Church of Bassett is streaming its 11 a.m. Sunday service on Facebook. Children’s church is conducted over Zoom at 11:30 a.m. Sundays. The Wednesday devotion goes out over Facebook, and videos from Sunday and Wednesday are posted to YouTube and at FirstBaptistBassett.com.
First Presbyterian Church is posting the messages of Pastor Mark Hinchcliff on YouTube and conducting Sunday school over Zoom.
Stone Memorial Christian Church has services at 10:25 a.m. and “weekday encouragement” at noon, both on its Facebook page. People can pick up prepackaged wafers and grape juice on Fridays to have it for Communion during the Sunday service.
Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church has services over Facebook Live at 10:45 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
St. Paul High Street Baptist Church is conducting its 10:15 a.m. and 6:10 p.m. Wednesday services both on Facebook Live and over a conference call.
Oak Hill Cathedral of Glory in Bassett is going Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Also, Wednesday’s service will be on Zoom with Meeting ID 761-343-7421.
Jones Chapel Church of the Brethren posts on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. Sundays and then posts the video to YouTube.
Christ Episcopal Church‘s Pastor Nicholas Hull is providing online service three times a day, as well as Sunday.
Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church posts its 9 a.m. Sunday services on its Facebook page, has messages led by children and mails crafts for some of the children’s messages.
Refuge Temple Holiness Church posts its 10:30 a.m. service online on Facebook and streaming.
PARKING LOT/DRIVE-IN SERVICES
First Baptist Church of Collinsville will have drive-in service at 10:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Enter the parking lot off John Redd Boulevard. Please stay in your cars. In event of rain, services will be canceled. Visitors are welcome.
Fort Trial Baptist Church will have drive-in worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The services will also stream via Facebook Live. The message can also be heard at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays on WZBB-FM (99.9).
Mount Sinai Church, 7 Peters St., Martinsville, will have a parking lot worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. People must stay in their cars. The service will also be on Facebook Live at the same time.
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., will have drive-in prayer at 7 p.m. on Friday for 15 minutes, weather permitting. On Sunday at 11:30 a.m. will be a drive-in worship service. Remain in cars at all times during these services. Sunday service will be streamed live on Facebook beginning at 10:30 a.m., and the service is at 11:30 a.m.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, is having “drive-in movie-style” services, starting at 11 a.m. each Sunday until further notice. The traditional service will be conducted outside and broadcast to families in their cars over the radio on FM channel 107.7. Devotionals entitled “Daily Does” will be on Facebook every weekday (most days at 2 p.m.).
