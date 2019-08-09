HOMECOMINGS/ ANNIVERSARIES
Meadow View A.M.E. Church will celebrate its 163rd anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday with guest preacher the Rev. John Swann, pastor of Bethel A.M. E. Church in Cave Spring.
New Hope Church of the Brethren, 2007 New Hope Road, Stuart, will have Homecoming service at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
GUESTS
Jerusalem Free Deliverance Church, 135 Blue Knob Road, Leatherwood, will have guest Bishop Eugene Ramos and the congregation from Church of our Lord Jesus Christ at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
WATERMELON BASH
Kingdom Point Church, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway, will have a watermelon bash at 6-8 p.m. Sunday.
ICE CREAM SOCIAL
Carroll Memorial United Methodist Church, 403 Axton Road, Axton, will have an ice cream social at 6 p.m. Sunday, with food, fellowship, music.
FELLOWSHIP BANQUET
Greater International Pentecostal Holiness Church’s Holy Elders Council, 980 Carver Road, Martinsville, will convene at 7:30 tonight and have a fellowship banquet at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Greensboro Marriott. There also will be a service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Costs of tickets is $48. Contact Linda Irby at 276-732-9474.
GOSPEL SINGING
First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church will have a Building Fund Weight Rally Service at Stoney Mountain Primitive Baptist Church, 67 Boonsdock Road, Martinsville, with a gospel singing featuring the Coles Family at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 17.
REVIVALS
Jerusalem Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 35 Meadow Garden Lane, Martinsville, will have the last night of revival at 7 tonight with Rev. Mable Finney, pastor of New Bethel Christian Church, speaking, accompanied by the choir.
Christian View Fire-Baptized Holiness Church, 261 Burbank Drive, Ridgeway will have revival services at 7:30 nightly Thursday through Aug. 17. For information, call 276-957-3448.
Kitson Memorial Baptist Church in Henry will have revival at 7 p.m. nightly, Tuesday through Thursday. Speakers are: Tuesday, Jeffrey Milner, Mount Calvary Baptist Church Danville; Wednesday, the Rev. Taylor Tolliver, Friendship Baptist Church, Bassett; and Thursday, Benjamin Redd, Shiloh Baptist Church, Fieldale.
FAMILY & FRIENDS DAYS
Greater Faith Seventh-Day Adventist Church will have Community Guest Day/Friends & Family on Saturday with a service at 10 a.m., lunch at 1 p.m. and a concert at 3 p.m. On Sunday there will be a clothing giveaway at 2-4 p.m. The church is located at 8559 Al Philpott Highway, Martinsville. For directions or information, call 434-489-3297. If you would like to participate in the concert, leave a message at 434-792-1213.
FELLOWSHIP SERVICE
First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church will have a fellowship service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Stoney Mountain Primitive Baptist Church, 67 Boondock Road, Martinsvile,with guest preacher Elder Ronnie Houser, accompanied by his congregation.
BLOOD DRIVE
Blackberry Baptist Church, 3241 Stone Dairy Road, Bassett, will have a Red Cross Blood Drive at 1-6 p.m. Aug. 16. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767.
USHERS SERVICE
Divine Faith Holiness, 1002 West Fayette St., Martinsville, will have Usher’s Service at 3 p.m. Sunday, with High Street Church Pastor Matthew Brown delivering the message.
‘A FAITHFUL WITNESS: THE CHURCH AND CULTURE’
Public Theology at Mountain Valley Brewing will feature Jonathan Page, lead pastor of Herndon United Methodist Church, Herndon, discussing the question, “What is the church’s posture towards the broader culture at large?” This session will be at 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain Valley Brewing.
RETIREMENT/ BACK-TO-SCHOOL COOKOUT
Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church will have a cookout at 1 p.m. Saturday to celebrate the retirement of the Rev. Thurman O. Echols Jr. and for students who are headed back to school.
FAMILY & FRIENDS DAY
Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church will have Family & Friends Day at 11 a.m. Sunday.
COMMUNITY RESOURCE FAIR
Boone’s Mill Baptist Church, 10 Whispering Creek Road, Boones Mill, will have a Community Resource Fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 17.
SPAGHETTI DINNER AND FASHION SHOW
Kitson Memorial Baptist Church in Henry will have a spaghetti dinner and fashion show as a fundraiser at 3 p.m. Aug. 17. Tickets are $10.
