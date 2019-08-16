ANNIVERSARIES/ HOMECOMINGS
Chatham Heights Baptist Church will continue its 75th anniversary celebration on Sunday by observing its charter date (Aug. 20, 1944) when Chatham Heights Mission Sunday School became Chatham Heights Baptist Church.
Star of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 1116 Mary Hunter Drive, Bassett, will celebrate its 95th anniversary/homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest for the 3 p.m. service will be the Rev. Eric F. Hairston and the choir and congregation of Pilgrim Baptist Church. Lunch will be served upon arrival of guests.
Pilgrim Baptist Church’s Pilgrim Travelers will celebrate their anniversary at 6 p.m. Saturday, with various choirs from Virginia and North Carolina participating.
Mountain View will celebrate its anniversary/homecoming at 3 p.m. Sunday, with the Rev. Percy Pass of Laurel Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Sutherlin, as guest speaker.
Spirit of Christ Worship Center, 4250 Chatham Road, Martinsville, will celebrate the anniversary of Pastor Denzel Kellam at 3 p.m. Sunday, with Bishop Earley Dillard and the congregation of Shiloh Way of the Cross Church as guests.
Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate a homecoming service at 11 a.m. Sunday, with the Rev. Antonel A. Myler Sr. speaking. Lunch will follow.
BUILDING FUNDRAISER
First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church will have a building fundraiser birthday rally at Stoney Mountain Primitive Baptist Church, 67 Boonsdock Road, Martinsville, with gospel singing, featuring the Coles Family, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
REVIVALS
Christian View Fire-Baptized Holiness Church, 261 Burbank Drive, Ridgeway, will have revival services at 7:30 nightly Thursday through Saturday. For information, call 276-957-3448.
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2700 Soapstone Road, Ridgeway, will have revival services at noon daily Tuesday through Thursday, with guest preacher James Rudd from Greensboro, N.C. Lunch will be served daily.
BLOOD DRIVE
Blackberry Baptist Church, 3241 Stone Dairy Road, Bassett, will have a Red Cross Blood Drive at 1-6 p.m. today. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767.
COMMUNITY RESOURCE FAIRBoone’s Mill Baptist Church, 10 Whispering Creek Road, Boones Mill, will have a Community Resource Fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
SPAGHETTI DINNER AND FASHION SHOW
Kitson Memorial Baptist Church in Henry will have a spaghetti dinner and fashion show as a fundraiser at 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10.
CLOTHING GIVEAWAY
Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle, 225 Brenda Drive, Axton, will have a clothing giveaway from 9-11 a.m. Saturday.
CONCERT
Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, Henry, will have The Kingsment Quarter in concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 30. Preceding it, at 5-6:30 p.m., there will be a fundraiser dinner to benefit the Special Needs Fund. Cost of the meal, featuring Pastor Barry’s BBQ, is a donation or $7 per pound for barbecue.
HOLY CONVOCATION
Evangelical Holiness Church, 735 A. L. Philpott Highway, Axton, will celebrate its 35th annual Holy Convocation. Services are at 7 p.m. Thursday, with Pastor Larry Penn, of New Sharon Grove Baptist Church, Axton, as guest speaker; 7 p.m. Friday, with Pastor Drucilla Hairston of Spirit Led Temple Holiness Church, Danville; 6 p.m. Aug. 24, with Gerald Kidd of Greater Canaan Land Church, Gretna; and 2:30 p.n. Aug. 25, with Pastor Mark Price Sr. of Greater New Bethel, Martinsville.
SPECIAL SERVICE
Mount Olivet Apostolic Church will have a service at 3 p.m. Sunday, with guests from Fairview Baptist Church, including Bishop Larry Robertson Sr. The Benevolence Ministry is in charge.
PICNIC
Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle, 225 Brenda Drive, Axton, will have morning worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a church picnic/tailgate. Wear your favorite team jersey.
PRAISE HIM WITH A DANCE
Way of the Truth Holy Church, 3736 Preston Road, will have its Youth Department present “Praise Him with A Dance” on Saturday, featuring Oak Hill Cathedral of Glory Praise Dancers of Bassett; Way of Truth Praise Dancers of Martinsville; Next Generation Praise Dancers of Mount Olive Holiness Church of Martinsville; Kendra Arnold of KDance of Bassett; and Community Pentecostal Praise Dancers of Martinsville. For information, contact Lyndell Hairston at 276-358-2390.
RALLY
Rich Acres Baptist Church will sponsor a rally with Bob Holmes, the “one-man volleyball team,” at 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School. He will play volleyball with several Henry County Schools during the day, Monday through Thursday, and will speak on issues facing young people, such as suicide, drugs, alcohol, bullying and other topics. For more information, call Pastor Gary Hughes at 276-252-4514.
SONG SERVICE
Christian View Missionary Baptist Church’s Laymen League will present a song service at 6 p.m. Sunday.
