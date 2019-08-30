COMMUNITY FELLOWSHIP GROUP
Morning Glories, a community fellowship group of Bassett Church of the Brethren, will meet at 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday in the church fellowship hall, with guest speakers Pastor David Towler of Faith Baptist Church and James Clifton, who will discuss drug addiction. Bring finger foods to share. Drinks will be provided.
ANNIVERSARIES
The Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 128 Fayette St., Martinsville, will continue to celebrate the 18th church anniversary with the following services: Tonight at 7, with Bishop Jaime Millner; Sunday at 11 a.m., with Bishop Kendrick Rodgers; and 7 p.m. Sept. 13, with Pastor Marvin Slade in recognition of the Usher Board.
Fontaine Baptist Church, 170 Fisher Farm Road, Martinsville, will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a choir reunion on Sept. 14 and a homecoming Sunday on Sept. 15.
REVIVAL SERVICE
Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Church Road, Patrick Springs, will have revival at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 22. The evangelist will be Shirley Quesenberry.
CONCERT/FUNDRAISER
Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, Henry, will have The Kingsmen Quartet in concert at 7 tonight. The music will be preceded by a fundraiser dinner at 5-6:30 p.m. to benefit the Special Needs Fund. Cost of the meal, featuring Pastor Barry’s BBQ, is a donation or $7 per pound for barbecue.
PRAYER CONFERENCE
Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle, 225 Brenda Drive, Axton, will have a prayer conference at 7 tonight, with as guest speaker Evangelist Lorraine Langham and a guest choir.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT SERVICE
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third Street, Martinsville, will have a service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with as guests the Rev. Dwight Mack and the congregation of Mayo Missionary Baptist Church in Ridgeway.
BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER
Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Axton will have a breakfast fundraiser at 7-10 a.m. Sept. 21 to benefit a home repair project of a century-old Dyer’s Store community house by Holly Kozelsky. All donations appreciated. Takeouts will be available. For more information, call 276-650-2039.
Church items must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday. Send your information to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.