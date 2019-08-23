MINISTERIAL SUMMIT
The League of Independent Ministers’ 2019 Martinsville Regional LIM Summit will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, hosted by Bishop Denzell Kellam at the Spirit of Christ Worship Center, 4250 Chatham Road, Martinsville. Bishop Michael Penn is the facilitator. Participating pastors are Stephen Campbell, Avery Preston, Bishop Eugene Ramos and Lewis Waller. Guest psalmist will be Toni Rami Webster.
CHURCH DEDICATION
Agape Bible Christian Church, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville, will have a church dedication celebration on Sunday, with Elder Lavarra Hagwood of Mount Zion United Holy Church of Martinsville as speaker at 11 a.m. and Bishop Timothy Grant of Deliverance Outreach Temple of Martinsville at 3 p.m.
ANNIVERSARIES
Fresh Start Ministry, 337 Patrick Ave., Fieldale, will celebrate the 14th anniversary of Pastor Lewis Waller at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker for the 3 p.m. service will be Elder Lannie Robertson, accompanied by the congregation of the Monument of Faith from Eden, N.C.
Antioch Baptist Church Missionary Auxiliary will celebrate its 107th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, with the Rev. Antonio Logan and members of New Light Baptist Church as guests.
Fresh Harvest Church will celebrate homecoming/anniversary on Sunday. The message at the 11 a.m. service will be delivered by Pastor J. Leroy Wimbush, with lunch following at the Smith River Rescue Squad building, 9962 Woolwine Highway, Woolwine. The afternoon message will be delivered by Rev. Ramona Martin, Charity Christian Church (D.O.C.), accompanied by the choir from the First Christian Church (D.O.C.) of Stuart.
Christian View Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 61st anniversary of its missionary ministry at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be the Rev. Kenneth Davis and members of the Mount Olive East Christian Church.
SERVICES CANCELlED
Mount Bethel Holiness Church, 929 Brookdale St., has canceled services for today and Saturday. They will be rescheduled.
HOMECOMING
Way of Truth Holy Church, 3736 Preston Road, Martinsville, will have homecoming at 3 p.m. Sunday, with guest speaker Bishop Boyce White of Mount Pisgah Joyland Temple Church in Martinsville.
Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren, 144 Mount Hermon Church Road, Bassett, will have homecoming at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, with the Spiritualaries and Mike Varner speaking.
REVIVAL SERVICE
Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Church Road, Patrick Springs, will have revival at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 22. The evangelist will be Shirley Quesenberry.
CONCERT/FUNDRAISER
Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, Henry, will have The Kingsmen Quartet in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. The music will be preceded by a fundraiser dinner at 5-6:30 p.m. to benefit the Special Needs Fund. Cost of the meal, featuring Pastor Barry’s BBQ, is a donation or $7 per pound for barbecue.
HOLY CONVOCATION
Evangelical Holiness Church, 735 A. L. Philpott Highway, Axton, will continue to celebrate its 35th annual Holy Convocation. Services are at 7 tonight, with Pastor Drucilla Hairston of Spirit-Led Temple Holiness Church of Danville; at 6 p.m. Saturday, with Gerald Kidd of Greater Canaan Land Church, Gretna; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, with Pastor Mark Price Sr. of Greater New Bethel, Martinsville.
‘HEAVENLY WEDDING’
Lift Up Jesus Community Ministry will hold a service with the sermon “Heavenly Wedding” at 4-6 p.m. Saturday, with Evangelist Sarah Taylor, at the Horsepasture Ruritan Building.
SINGING GROUP/YOUTH PROGRAM
Mica Road Baptist Church, 895 Mica Road, Ridgeway, will host a local singing group, One Day at a Time, at 11 a.m. Sunday. The 2019/20 S.W.A.T. Program (Students With A Testimony), for ages 3 years through sixth grade, will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday.
CLOTHES CLOSET
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 906 West Fayette St., Martinsville, will have a Clothes Closet event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church. For more information or for clothes delivery, call Avenell Jordan at 276-201-2914.
FREE MOVIE NIGHT
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 906 West Fayette St., Martinsville, will have a free movie at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Dress is casual, and free refreshments will be offered.
GUEST SPEAKER
Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle, 225 Brenda Drive, Axton, will have Bishop Dennis Jefferson of Washington, D.C., as guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday. At 3 p.m. Bishop Lorenzo Hall and the congregation will visit Living Word Apostolic Church in Winston-Salem, N.C.
