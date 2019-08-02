HOMECOMINGS/ ANNIVERSARIES
Free Worship Baptist Church, 2500 Oak Level, Bassett, will have homecoming service at 11 a.m. Sunday, with lunch served following service. The Hyltons from Floyd will be singing at 2 p.m.
New Sharon Grove Baptist Church will celebrate the pastor’s anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. The 11 a.m. service will be conducted by minister Joe L. Hairston Jr. The 3 p.m. service will be rendered by Elder Alan Preston and the Refuge Temple Church family. Lunch will be served about 1:30 p.m.
New Hope Church of the Brethren, 2007 New Hope Road, Stuart, will have Homecoming service at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Aug. 11.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
Valley Drive Baptist Church will conclude a week of VBS at 6 p.m. today through Sunday, with the theme “Jesus, My Superhero.” A free meal will be served each evening. Transportation is provided if you call 276-358-0254.
FELLOWSHIP BANQUET
Greater International Pentecostal Holiness Church’s Holy Elders Council, 980 Carver Road, Martinsville, will convene at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and have a fellowship banquet at 5 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Greensboro Marriott. There also will be a service at 11 a.m. on Aug. 11. Costs of tickets is $48. Contact Linda Irby at 276-732-9474.
CONCERT
Kitson Memorial Baptist Church in Henry will host the Family Five gospel singers in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday.
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT
First Baptist Church East Martinsville, 1043 East Church St., and Refuge Temple Holiness Church, 205 Clearview Drive, will be host sites for National Night Out at 6-9 p.m. Tuesday. Bring a covered dish of your choice.
REVIVAL
Greater Refuge Temple Center of Deliverance Church, 718 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville, will hold revival at 7 nightly Thursday and Friday, with guest speaker Bishop Ron Galloway, pastor of Solomon’s Temple, Reidsville, N.C. For more information, call 276-650-1651.
FAMILY & FRIENDS DAY
Rives Road Baptist Church will have Family & Friends Day at 11 a.m. Sunday with Elder G. Meadows of Greensboro, N.C. A cookout will follow the service.
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER
Grace Baptist Church, 6432 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, will host a free community dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-1856.
GUESTS
Spirit of Christ Worship Center, 4250 Chatham Road, Martinsville, will host Bishop Jack Thompson of the Mount Olivet Apostolic Church for a 3 p.m. service on Sunday.
HOLY CONVOCATION
True Vine Pentecostal Churches of Jesus Inc. organizations will convene at Greater New Bethel Apostolic Church, 933 Bethel Lane, Martinsville, Wednsday through Friday. Morning services will be 10 a.m. each day and evening services at 7. On Wednesday the deacons, matrons, ushers and nurses will be in charge of the service. On Thursday the missionaries will be in charge of the service. On Friday the musicians, youth and Sunday school departments will be in charge of the service. On Friday night, the 100-plus City/County Fellowship Mass Choir will sing.
INSIDE YARD SALE
Landmark Baptist Church will have an inside yard sale at 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds will go for church projects.
PRE-CONVOCATION SERVICE
Evangelical Holiness Church, Axton, will render preconvocation services at 6 p.m. Sunday at Greater New Bethel Apostolic Church, 933 Bethel Lane, Martinsville.
SMITH RIVER MISSIONARY BAPTIST ASSOCIATION ANNUAL SESSION
Smith River Missionary Baptist Association will conclude its 105th annual session today and Saturday. A program at 9:30 a.m. today will be dedicated to the youth, with a message by the Rev. Reginald Eldridge, and workshops before lunch. The business session will be after lunch, followed by preaching by the Rev. John Adams. The 94th session of the Women’s Missionary and Education Auxiliary will convene at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, closing after lunch with the Rev. Wayne Williamson of St. James Baptist Church as the speaker.
YARD SALE
Passion Praise Outreach Ministries will hold a yard sale, hotdog sale and fish fry at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today and Saturday.
Church items must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday. Send your information to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.