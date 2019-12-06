WOMEN’S CONFERENCE
Smith River Missionary Baptist Association Women’s Missionary and Education Auxiliary will host its conference on Saturday at the association center. Doors will open at 9 a.m., with the conference beginning at 9:30. Cost is $10. “Denim & Pearls” is the attire.
‘GET RIGHT OR GET LEFT INITIATIVE’
Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers, 3770 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will have “Get Right or Get Left Initiative” going into 2020 at 6-7 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays. Food-bag distribution will follow prayer, Bible study and “SAFE.” Donations of used clothes/shoes/socks/non-perishable food etc. will be accepted. Monetary donations may be made by checks made payable to Church Without Walls KMB and through PayPal:true_interventions@yahoo.com. For information, call Elder Moses Barr at 276-340-9728 or Shawan Barr at 336-954-2208.
ANNIVERSARY
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, will celebrate the first pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Dion Noel at 11 a.m. Sunday, with guest preacher Elder Gerald Kidd, associate pastor of Greater Canaan Land Church in Gretna.
BOARD MEETING
Calvary Christian Church will have its board meeting at 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the Red Room. All members are urged to attend.
WOMEN’S FELLOWSHIP BREAKFAST
The women of your church are invited to a Women’s Fellowship Breakfast at 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Sirloin House on Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. Speaker will be Sister Alesha Perkins, a licensed clinical social worker. Please bring canned and non-perishable goods. For information, contact Perkins at 276-650-3891.
REVIVAL
Christian View Fire-Baptized Holiness Church, 261 Burbank Drive, Ridgeway, will have revival at 7:30 tonight and Saturday night. For more information, call 276-957-3448.
MEDICARE SERVICE SEMINAR
First Baptist Church Collinsville will have a Medicare service seminar at 1-3 p.m. Thursday, designed to be a safe, low-pressure way to get information regarding Medicare and other important topics.
SPECIAL SERVICES
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., Martinsville, will have a Wednesday night worship service at 7, with as guests the Rev. C. Lee Hagwood and the congregation of Agape Bible Christian Fellowship of Martinsville.
Lift Up Jesus Community Ministry will have a service about the Four Emblems of the Holy Ghost from 3-5 p.m. Sunday. Speakers and their topics will be: Sandra Hairston, Oil; Pastor Merinda Easley, Seal; Bertha Wilkins, Clould’ and Minister Roselle Roger, Fire. Dr. Harry Pilson, a classmate from 1967, will be the guest speaker. Evangelist Sarah Taylor is the coordinator.
The Galloways will lead in worship at Blue Ridge Rehab at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Sam Galloway will preach, and his wife, Vergie Galloway, will sing.
CONCERTS
County Line Christian Church, Axton, will have First Friday Music, featuring the band “The New Habit,” at 7 tonight.
Mount Bethel United Methodist Church will have a gospel concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 14, featuring the Shelton Brothers. Finger foods will be served, and an offering will be taken. For information, call 276-673-6378.
COMMUNITY MEAL
Love and Hope Ministries in the Holiday Shopping Center in Collinsville will have a community meal of soups and grilled sandwiches at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
CHRISTMAS/ADVENT EVENTS
Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale, will host the combined choirs of Fieldale United Methodist Church and Fieldale Baptist Church in “Have You Heard” at 4 p.m. Saturday.
First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will have advent children’s chapel at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16 and Dec. 18.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will have a Christmas piano concert by Garland Shelton at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Christmas cantata “Noel” will be presented at 11 a.m. Dec. 15.
First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville will have Advent service and a light lunch at noon Tuesday.
First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will have advent service at noon on Tuesday and Dec. 17.
First Baptist Church Collinsville will have Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. on Dec. 14 for children of all ages.
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniel Creek Road, Collinsville, will have a Christmas Cantata at 6 p.m. Dec. 15, with children’s program “New Star” and the adult program “Messiah.”
People’s Church of the Living God, 8136 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, will present a program based on the angels’ perspective of the birth of our Lord, “Bethlehem Christmas Nativity Play,” at 7 p.m. Dec. 17.
Mountain View Church of God Prophecy, Patrick Springs, will have a Christmas Celebration with God Can, beginning at 6 p.m. on Dec. 22. Special music by Patrick County’s own God Can. A Christmas reception will follow.
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a variety of Christmas-related events on Dec. 22. A children’s “Happy Birthday Jesus Party — The First Christmas” is at 10 a.m., and the children’s Christmas program will be at 6 p.m, followed by a fellowship at 7.
CANDLELIGHT/COMMUNION SERVICES
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will hold a Candlelight Communion Service at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Starling Avenue Baptist Church will have a candlelight and Communion service at 5 p.m.
Chatham Heights Baptist Church will hold a candlelight service at 5 p.m.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church will have a candlelight service at 5 p.m.
First Baptist Church will hold a candlelight service at 5 p.m.
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m.
Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren will have a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m.
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniel Creek Road, Collinsville, will have Christmas Eve Candlelight service at 7 p.m.
CHRISTMAS BIBLE SCHOOL
Fieldale Baptist Church will have a 1-day Christmas Bible School at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Dec. 14 for children in preschool through fifth grade. No nursery will be provided, but lunch will be served.
DRIVE-THROUGH NATIVITY
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a drive-through Nativity at 6-7:30 p.m. next Friday and Dec. 14 (weather permitting). Make-up day in the event of inclement weather will be Dec. 15.
