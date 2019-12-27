MISSIONARY WORSHIP SERVICE
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 27 Soapstone Road, Ridgeway, will have a missionary worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday.
RETIREMENT BREAKFAST
Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church will have a retirement breakfast for its pastor, the Rev. Thurman O. Echols Jr., at 9 a.m. Saturday with guest preacher Gregory Moss of Charlotte, N.C. Little Caleb Serrano of Greensboro, N.C., and from the show “The Little Big Shots,” will sing. Tickets are $15.
FINAL SERVICE
Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church‘s pastor, the Rev. Thurman O. Echols Jr., is retiring, and his last service will be at 11 a.m. Sunday. Music will be by the Moral Hill Music Ministry, accompanied by a special guest. Lunch will be served at 1:30 p.m., followed by a closing program.
GUEST SPEAKERS
Mount Olive East Christian Church (DOC), 3611 Spencer-Preston Road, Martinsville, will have evangelist Charlotte Spencer of Day Star Ministries of Bassett as guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday. VOICES of Mount Olive East will render music.
Reachout Apostolic Tabernacle will have the Rev. Mark Johnson, associate minister of Ebenezer Baptist Church in West Sugar Creek, Charlotte, N.C., will be guest speaker at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Christian View Missionary Baptist Church will have Missionary Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Eric Ross, associate minister of Trinity Church of the Living God in Critz, will speak. A New Year’s Eve service will be held at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
WATCH NIGHT SERVICES
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church will have a Watch Night service at 7 p.m. Tuesday with guest preacher the Rev. Kevin Hairston, pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Ridgeway.
Southside Baptist Church, 49 Morganford Road, Ridgeway, will have a Watch Night service at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Scheduled to speak are Craig Seaford, Ted Tuggle, Nolan Johnson, Terry Robertson and Tim Bibee.
Christian View Missionary Baptist Church will have a New Year’s Eve service at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mountain View Missionary Baptist Church will have a New Year’s Eve service at 10 p.m. Tuesday, with guest preacher the Rev. Kevin Kernodle and the congregation of Rising Sun Baptist Church in Penhook.
St. John Baptist Church and Gospel Light United Holy Church will have a Watch Night Service Tuesday at St. John Baptist, 7470 Axton Road, Axton, with guest speakers Elder Pam Perkins and Cynthia Jeffress. A breakfast meal will be served at 9:30 p.m., followed by the service at 10:30 p.m.
High Ridge Baptist Church will have a Watch Night Worship service at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Keishawn Nilbett as speaker.
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., will have a Watch Night service at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
“GET RIGHT” SERVICE
Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers, 3770 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will have “Get Right or Get Left Initiative” for going into 2020 at 6-7 p.m. Saturday. Food-bag distribution will follow prayer, Bible study and “SAFE.” Donations of used clothes/shoes/socks/non-perishable food etc. will be accepted. Monetary donations may be made by checks made payable to Church Without Walls KMB and through PayPal:true_interventions@yahoo.com. For information, call Elder Moses Barr at 276-340-9728 or Shawan Barr at 336-954-2208.
Church items must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday. Send your information to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
