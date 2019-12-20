Christmas/ Advent Events
Mount Sinai Church, 9 Peters St., Martinsville, will present “A Christmas to Believe in” at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Lift Up Jesus Community Ministry, which meets upstairs at Horsepasture Ruritan Building, 58 West on A.L. Philpott Highway, will have a service titled “Christmas is not Christmas without Christ” at 3-5 p.m. Sunday.
Rock Hill Baptist Church, 630 Rock Hill Community Road, Bassett, presents “The Visitor” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., will have morning worship at 9 a.m. Sunday and will celebrate Christmas dinner at the Barn Dinner Theater in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday afternoon.
Grace Chapel Ministries, 182 Blackberry Road, Bassett, will have its Christmas program at 2:30 p.m. Sunday with the play “Unseen Blessings,” written by Minister Karlette Motley. There will be a Massive Kingdom Kids Toy Giveaway for children ages 10 and under while supplies last.
The First Baptist Church East Martinsville will have a Christmas program at 1 p.m. Sunday, with dinner to follow.
Gethsemane Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2380 Blackberry Road, Bassett, will have a Christmas program at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Vision Assembly of God, 153 Oakwood Drive, Collinsville, will have “A Celebration of Christmas” drama and a worship celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday. Following the program lunch with the pastors will be served.
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., Martinsville, will present performances of “The Christmas Experience” at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.
Mountain View Church of God Prophecy, Patrick Springs, will have a Christmas celebration with God Can, beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday. Special music by Patrick County’s own God Can. A Christmas reception will follow.
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a variety of Christmas-related events on Sunday. A children’s “Happy Birthday Jesus Party — The First Christmas” is at 10 a.m., and the children’s Christmas program will be at 6 p.m, followed by a fellowship at 7.
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHTCOMMUNION
First Presbyterian Church, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville, will have a Christmas Eve Service at 9:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary.
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will hold a candlelight Communion service at 5 p.m.
Starling Avenue Baptist Church will have a candlelight and Communion service at 5 p.m.
Chatham Heights Baptist Church will hold a candlelight service at 5 p.m.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church will have a candlelight service at 5 p.m.
First Baptist Church will hold a candlelight service at 5 p.m.
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m.
Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren will have a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m.
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniel Creek Road, Collinsville, will have Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m.
EARLY SUNDAY SERVICE
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., Martinsville, will have 9 a.m. worship Sunday.
WATCH NIGHT SERVICE
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., will have Watch-Night Service at 10 p.m. Dec. 31.
GET RIGHT SERVICE
Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers, 3770 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will have “Get Right or Get Left Initiative” going into 2020 at 6-7 p.m. Saturday. Food-bag distribution will follow prayer, Bible study and “SAFE.” Donations of used clothes/shoes/socks/non-perishable food etc. will be accepted. Monetary donations may be made by checks made payable to Church Without Walls KMB and through PayPal:true_interventions@yahoo.com. For information, call Elder Moses Barr at 276-340-9728 or Shawan Barr at 336-954-2208.
QUARTERLY MEETING
Smith River Missionary Baptist Association Deacon & Deaconess Fellowship Ministry Quarterly meeting will convene Saturday at Christian View Missionary Baptist Church in Spencer, beginning with fellowship at 9:30 a.m., followed by business and a workshop. Information will be provided by Grace Network. Deacon Curtis Millner, president of the association, and the Rev. Gregory Perkins, host pastor.
SOUP FELLOWSHIP & CLOTHES CLOSET
St. Paul High Street Baptist Church Youth Ministry will have a community soup fellowship and clothes closet at 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The event is free.
Church items must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday. Send your information to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
