GUEST SPEAKER
Lift Up Jesus Community Ministry will have guest speaker Patricia Dandridge at 3-5 p.m. Sunday. The ministry meets in the Horsepasture Ruritan building.
GARAGE SALE
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., Martinsville, will have a garage sale at 4-8 p.m. today and 8-noon Saturday in the Church Ministries building.
EARLY SUNDAY SERVICE
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., Martinsville, will have 9 a.m. worship on Dec. 22. There will be no evening service.
YOUTH FORUM
St. Paul High Street Baptist Church, 401 Fayette St., Martinsville, will have “Let’s Get Real”Youth Forum on Saturday, at 9 a.m.-noon Saturday for youth ages 12 and older. Topics will include peer pressure, bullying, social medial and relationships. Tamika Hairston, associate minister of First Baptist Church East Martinsville, will lead the girls’ forum. Brian Hairston, 4-H extension agent for Virginia Cooperative Virginia Tech, will lead the boys’ forum. A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided.
DINNER & PLAY
Dinner and holiday play, presented by First Baptist Church East Martinsville, will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at Martinsville High School. Dinner will be served at 5 in the commons, and the play will be staged afterward in the auditorium. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for 12 and under. Contact Dorothy Still at 276-252-4623 or Shelia Williams at 276-806-5509.
‘GET RIGHT OR GET LEFT INITIATIVE’
Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers, 3770 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will have “Get Right or Get Left Initiative” going into 2020 at 6-7 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays. Food-bag distribution will follow prayer, Bible study and “SAFE.” Donations of used clothes/shoes/socks/non-perishable food etc. will be accepted. Monetary donations may be made by checks made payable to Church Without Walls KMB and through PayPal:true_interventions@yahoo.com. For information, call Elder Moses Barr at 276-340-9728 or Shawan Barr at 336-954-2208.
CONCERTS
Mount Bethel United Methodist Church will have a gospel concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, featuring the Shelton Brothers. Finger foods will be served, and an offering will be taken. For information, call 276-673-6378.
CHRISTMAS BIBLE SCHOOL
Fieldale Baptist Church will have a 1-day Christmas Bible School at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday for children in preschool through fifth grade. No nursery will be provided, but lunch will be served.
DRIVE-THROUGH NATIVITY
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a drive-through Nativity at 6-7:30 p.m. today and Saturday (weather permitting). Make-up date in the event of inclement weather will be Sunday.
CHRISTMAS/ADVENT EVENTS
First Baptist Church Collinsville will have Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Saturday, for children of all ages.
Star of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 1116 Mary Hunter Drive, Bassett, will have Holiday Community Share Day at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, with lunch served. A Christmas play, “Super Christmas,” will be presented at 11 a.m. Sunday, followed by lunch.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will have the Christmas cantata “Noel” at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., Martinsville, will present its Christmas program and social at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Fellowship hall.
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniel Creek Road, Collinsville, will have a Christmas Cantata at 6 p.m. Sunday, with children’s program “New Star” and the adult program “Messiah.”
First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will have advent children’s chapel at 10 a.m. Monday and Wednesday.
First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will have advent service at noon Tuesday.
People’s Church of the Living God, 8136 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, will present a program based on the angels’ perspective of the birth of our Lord, “Bethlehem Christmas Nativity Play,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Mountain View Church of God Prophecy, Patrick Springs, will have a Christmas Celebration with God Can, beginning at 6 p.m. on Dec. 22. Special music by Patrick County’s own God Can. A Christmas reception will follow.
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a variety of Christmas-related events on Dec. 22. A children’s “Happy Birthday Jesus Party — The First Christmas” is at 10 a.m., and the children’s Christmas program will be at 6 p.m, followed by a fellowship at 7.
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT/COMMUNION SERVICES
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will hold a Candlelight Communion Service at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Starling Avenue Baptist Church will have a candlelight and Communion service at 5 p.m.
Chatham Heights Baptist Church will hold a candlelight service at 5 p.m.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church will have a candlelight service at 5 p.m.
First Baptist Church will hold a candlelight service at 5 p.m.
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m.
Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren will have a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m.
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniel Creek Road, Collinsville, will have Christmas Eve Candlelight service at 7 p.m.
Church items must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday. Send your information to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
