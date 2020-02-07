ASSOCIATION MEETING
Smith River Missionary Baptist Association will have a 1-day session Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church in Cascade. Registration is at 8:45 a.m., and the session will begin at 9:30. The Rev. Antonio Logan, pastor of New Light Baptist Church, will deliver the morning message, and WEPRAIZ 317 will render music. The afternoon session will feature a Christian Education Hour, with Melvin Brown Jr. from the Va. Department of Motor Vehicles. The Rev. Gregory Perkins of Christian View Missionary Baptist Church will close out the session. The Rev. Eric Hairstion is the session’s moderator.
PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY
Christian View Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the first pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Gregory Perkins on Sunday, with Nancy Beasley bringing the message during the 11 a.m. worship service. The guest speaker for the 3 p.m. service be the Rev. Dr. J. Rolan Cohen Sr. of Judah House of Worship.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Reynolds Homestead in Critz will host Bishop Burgie Penn and the Trinity Choir for a gospel concert at 3 p.m. Sunday to celebrate Black History Month.
Mount Sinai Church, 7 Peters St., Martinsville, will have a Black History Month program at 3 p.m. Sunday. The presentation will be “The African-American Religious Experience” by Pastor J.C. Richardson Jr.
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, will have observe Black History Month with a Sup and Lecture Series at 6 p.m. Tuesdays this month, with guest speaker council member Sherman Saunders.
MLK BREAKFAST
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2700 Soapstone Road, Ridgeway, will host the the Martinsville Henry County NAACP’s 15th annual awards and Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast at 9 a.m. Feb. 15. The theme will be “Building Bridges to fulfill Dreams,” and the Rev. Charles Whitefield, pastor of First Baptist Church of East Martinsville, will be guest speaker. This event is a scholarship fundraiser, and tickets are available until Wednesday by contacting Valerie Edwards at 276-957-1991.
FOUNDER’S DAY CELEBRATION
Morning Star Holy Church, 2839 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville, will honor its first pastor, the Rev. Almeda Fountain Millner, during its worship service Sunday morning. Millner founded two churches, including Morning Star Holy Church in 1950, where she served 39 years. Her three children will speak at the event.
COMMUNITY MEAL
Love and Hope Ministries, Holiday Shopping Center, will host a free community meal at 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sunday.
GOSPEL MUSIC
Way of the Truth Holy Church, 3736 Preston Road, Martinsville, will have Gospel Night at 4 p.m. Sunday, with guests Sons of ELC, The Blessed 4 and Harmony N’ Faith, all from Danville.
REVIVAL
Valley Drive Baptist Church will have revival services starting at 10 a.m. Sunday, with special music by The Joyful Sound Singers. Evangelist Heath Williams will preach at 11 a.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Special music will be provided each evening. Live streaming will be available on the church’s web page.
GALLOWAYS AT MULBERRY CREEK
Mulberry Creek (former Blue Ridge) Rehab will have a worship service at 2 p.m. Sunday led by The Galloways, with the Rev. Sam preaching and Vergie singing.
DRAMA
Lift Up Jesus Community Ministry, which meets at upstairs in the Horsepasture Ruritan Club building, will have a program from 3-5 p.m. Sunday. Two presentations will be held, followed by a drama, Part II on the Celebration of Purim Day.
SPAGHETTI DINNER
Mount Bethel United Methodist Church will have a spaghetti dinner at 4-7 p.m. Saturday in the church’s social hall. The menu includes baked and regular spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drink. The cost is $7 per person.
FIRST FRIDAY MUSIC
County Line Christian Church in Axton will have its First Friday Music concert, featuring Southern Gentlemen, at 7 tonight.
NEW PASTOR
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will welcome its new pastor, the Rev. Cheryl R. Peeples, during the 11 a.m. worship service on Feb. 16. A covered-dish luncheon will follow the service. A nursery will be provided.
BOARD MEETING
Calvary Christian Church will have its church board meeting at 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the Red Room. All members are urged to attend.
SWEETHEART BANQUET
Southside Baptist Church, 49 Morganford Road, Ridgeway, will have a Sweetheart Banquet at 6 p.m. Feb. 15, with Joe Banks speaking and singing by the Eden Baptist Church Choir, with meal to follow. For information, call 276-956-1833.
Pub(lic) Theology
“They Are Loved By God: Communities of Faith Face Overdose Crisis” is the topic of a Pub(lic) Theology at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain Valley Brewing in Axton. Sarah Howell-Miller, an elder in the United Methodist Church, will speak on the effects of the opioid epidemic and how people and groups can help in the healing of those affected. The next session, March 11, will be “Shift in Language: Moving from Ministry/Mission to Members.” Randy Evans, founder/director of Walking Tall Wilmington, will be the guest speaker.
FOSTER PARENT NIGHT
McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have Foster Parent Information Night at 6-7 p.m. Thursday. For information, call 888-854-0001.
“GET RIGHT” SERVICE
Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers, 3770 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will have “Get Right or Get Left Initiative” for going into 2020 at 6-7 p.m. Feb. 15 (and the first and third Saturdays of every month). Food-bag distribution will follow prayer, Bible study and “SAFE.” Donations of used clothes/shoes/socks/non-perishable food etc. will be accepted. Monetary donations may be made by checks made payable to Church Without Walls KMB and through PayPal:true_interventions@yahoo.com. For information, call Elder Moses Barr at 276-340-9728 or Shawan Barr at 336-954-2208.
SERVICE HOURS FOR WINTER
Passion Praise Outreach Ministries, 240 East Market St., Martinsville, will observe new service hours for winter. Intercessory prayer is at noon Sunday, followed by a worship service at 12:30 p.m. Prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, followed by “Hour of Empowerment” at 7:30.
Church items must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday. Send your information to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.