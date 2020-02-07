Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... STOKES COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... ROCKINGHAM COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... CASWELL COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... THE CITY OF DANVILLE IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHERN PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHERN HALIFAX COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... HENRY COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 1245 PM EST FRIDAY. * AT 1239 AM EST, REPORTING GAUGES INDICATED FLOODING ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. THREE TO SIX INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN, WITH LOCALLY HEAVIER AMOUNTS SINCE WEDNESDAY NIGHT. RUNOFF FROM THIS RAINFALL CONTINUES FLOW FROM THE SMALLER STREAMS INTO THE LARGER RIVERS, PUSHING SEVERAL OF THEM OUT OF THEIR BANKS. THESE INCLUDE THE DAN, MAYO, AND SANDY RIVERS. SEVERAL ROADS REMAIN CLOSED ACROSS THE WARNING AREA AND WILL REMAIN SO THROUGH TONIGHT. FLOODED ROADS WERE REPORTED BY OFFICIALS IN STOKES AND CASWELL COUNTIES. GAGES INDICATED THE DAN RIVER AT PINE HALL IN STOKES COUNTY WAS FLOODING. THE STAGE WAS 27.6 FEET AND RISING. FLOOD STAGE IS 23 FEET. ON THE MAYO RIVER AT PRICE IN ROCKINGHAM COUNTY WAS FLOODING. THE STAGE WAS 10.1 FEET AND THE RIVER WAS FALLING AFTER JUST CRESTING. FLOOD STAGE IS 8 FEET. AT THIS LEVEL WATER AFFECTS MAYO BEACH ROAD. THE SMITH RIVER AT EDEN WAS FLOODING. THE STAGE WAS 13.4 FEET AND WAS CRESTING. FLOOD STAGE IS 12 FEET. SANDY RIVER NEAR DANVILLE THE RIVER WAS 9.2 FEET AND MAY BE CRESTING. FLOOD STAGE IS 8 FEET. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... DANVILLE... EDEN... REIDSVILLE... MARTINSVILLE... SOUTH BOSTON... WENTWORTH... AND MAYODAN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&