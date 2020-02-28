ADDICTION PROGRAM
“Celebrate Freedom: A Spiritual Journey” is at 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays, starting this week, at Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department, 3125 County Line Road, Patrick Springs. James Clifton will host a 12-step recovery program using God as the main source of help with substance abuse and/or behavioral addiction. Anything happening or talked about in the meetings remains confidential.
CHURCH OPENING
Renewed Faith Covenant Ministries. 3404 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will have its grand opening at 3 p.m. Sunday, with a meet-and-greet at 2:30-3. Bishop James Millner, pastor of the Shiloh Temple Apostolic Church in Ridgeway, will officiate, and Pastor Gaston Battle will preach.
CHRIST THE HEALER CLASSES
Charity Christian Church, 915 Morgan St., Martinsville, will have Christ The Healer classes at noon Tuesdays through March 31. These 1-hour sessions are led by the Rev. Ramona D. Martin.
SPECIAL SERVICE
Way of Truth Holy Church, 3736 Preston Road, Martinsville, will have as guests Pastor Charles Whitfield and the choir and congregation from First Baptist Church of East Martinsville at 3 p.m. Sunday.
FOSTER PARENT INFORMATION NIGHT
McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have Foster Parent Information Night at 6-7 p.m. March 12 and every second Thursday until Dec. 31. For more information, call 276-790-3720.
COMMUNITY EMPOWERMENT SERIES
High Ridge Baptist Church, 1455 Carver Road, Martinsville, will offer a grief and healing session, “Making Sense of Loss through Gratitude and Grace,” at 10 a.m. Saturday. Public health specialist Sage Chioma is the presenter. The session, which is part of the church’s Community Empowerment Series, is free and open to the public, and a light breakfast will be served.
ANNIVERSARIES
St. John Baptist Church Usher Ministry, 7470 Axton Road, Axton, will celebrate its anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, with guests Elder Alan Preston and the choir and congregation of Refuge Temple Ministries.
Divine Faith Holiness, 1002 West Fayette St., Martinsville, will celebrate its church anniversary 2:30 p.m. Sunday, with Pastor Roer Morrison of Mount Olive delivering the message. The anniversary observation will continue at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with Pastor Louis Simmons of The Way of Truth delivering the message.
New Design Missionary Baptist Church, Axton, will celebrate the eighth anniversary of Pastor Tony Dillard and First Lady Casandra Dillard on March 8. Lunch will be served following morning service, at 11, when the Rev. Thomas Divens, associate minister of High Street Baptist Church, Martinsville, will speak. The 3 p.m. guest will be Pastor William Wilson of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church of Eden, N.C.
New Design Missionary Baptist Church, Axton, will celebrate its ushers anniversary at 3 p.m. March 15, with guest Pastor Reginald Carter of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Blairs.
MEN’S DAY
St. John Baptist Church, 7470 Axton Road, Axton, will have Men’s Day at 3 p.m. March 15, with George Reynolds and the choir and congregation of Mount Lebanon Baptist Church.
FELLOWSHIP SERVICE
The First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church‘s Ladies’ Ministry will have a fellowship service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, with as guest preacher the Rev. Dion Noel and his congregation from Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Cascade. First Galilee meets at Stoney Mountain Primitive Baptist Church at 67 Boondock Road.
MORNING GLORIES TO MEET
Bassett Church of the Brethren, 34 Brethren Dr., Bassett, will host the monthly meeting of Morning Glories, a community fellowship group, at 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday in the church’s fellowship hall, to celebrate the group’s 11th anniversary. Roy McVey, pastor of the Collinsville Church of the Brethren, will share with the group in word and song. Bring finger foods to share. Drinks will be provided.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., will present a Black History Month program at 4 p.m. Sunday, with guest speaker Marie Baldwin Hairston, niece of Dr. Dana O. Baldwin, a principal developer of Martinsville.
BOOK SERIES
Charity Christian Church, 915 Morgan St, Martinsville, is hosting a teaching series on the book “Christ The Healer,” by F.F. Bosworth, at 7 p.m. each Tuesday for the months of February and March. The Rev. Ramona Martin is the facilitator for these sessions.
PUB(LIC) THEOLOGY
Pub(lic) Theology will host “Shift in Language: Moving from Ministry/Mission to Members” with Randy Evans at 6 p.m. March 11. Evans is the founder/director of Walking Tall Wilmington. The event is at Mountain Valley Brewing in Axton.
LENTEN LUNCH SERVICES
Area churches team up to provide Lenten lunch services at noon on Tuesdays. A variety of soups and a bread will be served at each location. The schedule is:
» Tuesday at First Presbyterian, devotions by the Rev. Libby Grammar, First Baptist Church
» March 10 at Grace Presbyterian, devotions by the Rev. Ashley Harrington, Starling Avenue Baptist Church
» March 17 at Christ Episcopal, devotions by the Rev. Keith Spangenberg, Broad Street Christian Church
» March 24 at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, devotions by the Rev. Mike Carrow, Calvary Christian Church
» March 31 at Broad Street Christian, devotions by the Rev. Kelvin Perry, Grace Presbyterian Church
Church items must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday.
