BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2700 Soapstone Road, Ridgeway, will host the the Martinsville Henry County NAACP’s 15th annual awards and Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday. The theme will be “Building Bridges to fulfill Dreams,” and the Rev. Charles Whitefield, pastor of First Baptist Church of East Martinsville, will be guest speaker. This event is a scholarship fundraiser, and tickets are available until Wednesday by contacting Valerie Edwards at 276-957-1991.
Meadow Christian Church, 1140 Meadowood Trail, Martinsville, Christian’s Men’s Fellowship will celebrate Black History Day at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Mountain Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Culinary Committee, 8893 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will sponsor a black history program at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Lunch will be served at 1:30 p.m.
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, will have observe Black History Month with a Sup and Lecture Series at 6 p.m. Tuesdays this month. G, with guest speaker this week Morris Lockhart and on Tuesday, Feb. 25, Angela Brice-Smith.
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., Martinsville, will have its annual Black History Service at 3 p.m. Sunday. Tiffany Morris, first lady of Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Eden, N.C., will be the speaker, and her church choir will render the music.
FREE COMMUNITY BREAKFASTS
First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., will have a free community breakfast at 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Ridgeway United Methodist Church will have a free community breakfast at 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday.
GARAGE SALE
Church Without Walls, 3770 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will have a five family yard sale beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday and continuing until all items are gone.
GUEST SPEAKERS
Way of Truth holy Church, 3736 Preston Road, Martinsville, will have Pastor Ricky Carter from Pentecostal Holiness Church as guest speaker, accompanied by his choir. at for the 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mica Road Baptist Church, 895 Mica Road, Ridgeway, will have guest speaker J.D. Walker at 11 a.m. Sunday. At 7 p.m. Thursday missionary Junior Haley and his family from Gent, Belgium, (formerly from Bassett) will be guest speaker.
BOOK SERIES
Charity Christian Church, 915 Morgan St, Martinsville, is hosting a teaching series on the book “Christ The Healer,” by F.F. Bosworth, at 7 p.m. each Tuesday for the months of February and March. The Rev. Ramona Martin is the facilitator for these sessions.
MOVIE MATINEE
McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will feature a free showing of the movie “Woodlawn” at 2 p.m. Sunday n the church’s chapel. Enter doors at playground area. Based on a true story. The movie is staged in the midst of Alabama’s desegregation in 1973 and a spiritual awakening that inspires star football star Tony Nathan, his teammates and other members of the community to overcome the hate that surrounds them.
SWEETHEART BANQUET
Southside Baptist Church, 49 Morganford Road, Ridgeway, will have a Sweetheart Banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday, with Joe Banks speaking and singing by the Eden (N.C.) Baptist Church choir, with meal to follow. For information, call 276-956-1833.
PUB(LIC) THEOLOGY
“They Are Loved By God: Communities of Faith Face Overdose Crisis” is the topic of a Pub(lic) Theology at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain Valley Brewing in Axton. Sarah Howell-Miller, an elder in the United Methodist Church, will speak on the effects of the opioid epidemic and how people and groups can help in the healing of those affected. The next session, March 11, will be “Shift in Language: Moving from Ministry/Mission to Members.” Randy Evans, founder/director of Walking Tall Wilmington, will be the guest speaker.
FOSTER PARENT NIGHT
McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have Foster Parent Information Night at 6-7 p.m. Thursday. For information, call 888-854-0001.
“GET RIGHT” SERVICE
Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers, 3770 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will have “Get Right or Get Left Initiative” for going into 2020 at 6-7 p.m. Saturday (and the first and third Saturdays of every month). Food-bag distribution will follow prayer, Bible study and “SAFE.” Donations of used clothes/shoes/socks/non-perishable food etc. will be accepted. Monetary donations may be made by checks made payable to Church Without Walls KMB and through PayPal:true_interventions@yahoo.com. For information, call Elder Moses Barr at 276-340-9728 or Shawan Barr at 336-954-2208.
SERVICE HOURS FOR WINTER
Passion Praise Outreach Ministries, 240 East Market St., Martinsville, will observe new service hours for winter. Intercessory prayer is at noon Sunday, followed by a worship service at 12:30 p.m. Prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Thursdays, followed by “Hour of Empowerment” at 7:30.
Church items must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday. Send your information to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.