COMMUNITY FELLOWSHIP SERVICE
Passion Praise Outreach Ministries, 240 E Market St., Martinsville, will have a fellowship service at 4 p.m. on Sunday, with guest speaker Bishop Wallace P. Hairston of New Vision Church.
RUMMAGE SALE
Church Without Walls, 3770 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will have a rummage sale starting at 8 a.m. Saturday and continuing until all items are gone.
ORDINATION SERVICE
Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2700 Soapstone Road, Ridgeway, will ordain Alphonso Clark, Roger Epps, Thomas Penn III and Raymond Staples at 5 p.m. Sunday, with as guest preacher the Rev. Jeffrey M. Millner, pastor of Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Danville.
FELLOWSHIP BREAKFAST
First Presbyterian Church, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville, will have a fellowship breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. Dress is casual. Worship will follow at 11 a.m (also in the fellowship hall).
COMMUNITY MEALS
Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale, will have a free community meal at 5:30-6:30 p.m. today. It’s for dine-in only.
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of Daniels Creek Road and John Redd Boulevard, Collinsville, will have a community meal at 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
SPECIAL SERVICE
The Lift Up Jesus Community Ministry, with services upstairs at the Horsepasture Ruritan Building on A.L. Philpott Highway, will have a service at 3-5 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Samuel Galloway. The service will be followed by the last drama, Part IV, “The Celebration of Purim Day.”
CHORAL EVENT
Shiloh Baptist Church, Fieldale will have a singing with various choirs at 3 p.m. Sunday. Among them will be The New Gospel Five, with James Hagwood.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Christian View Missionary Baptist Church, 360 Arrowhead Circle, Spencer, will host a black history program at 4 p.m. Saturday, with the theme “From the Underground to the Interstate.”
Moral Hill Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton, will have a Black History Month program and dinner at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, with as guest speaker Reginald Jeffries, executive assistant of the Wendell Scott Foundation.
Morning Star Holy Church, 2839 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville, will have its annual Black History Month program at 2 p.m. Saturday, with the theme “Hope in a Weary Land: The Church.” There will be an old-time service with back-in-the-day attire. There will be singing, instrumental music and a motivational speaker, Ruth Patterson. The program coordinator is Mary E. Farris.
Gethsemane Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2390 Blackberry Road, Bassett, will have a Black History Month program at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Mount Zion A.M.E. Church, 304 Fayette St., Martinsville, will present a black history program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Elder Courtney Stockton of United in Christ Ministries in Eden, N.C. Lunch will be served. The church will present what is planned to be an annual R.T. Anderson Award to the late Chris Carter, former pastor of Mount Zion. His widow, Frances Carter, will attend.
Mount Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church, 220 Vandola Church Road, Danville, will host its annual black history service at 3 p.m. Sunday, with as guests the Rev. Thurman O. Echols Jr. and the Parkway Summit Choir of Martinsville. Dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m.
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, will have observe Black History Month with a Sup and Lecture Series at 6 p.m. Tuesdays this month. Guest speaker this Tuesday will be Angela Brice-Smith.
Way of Truth holy Church, 3736 Preston Road, Martinsville, will have at its 11:30 a.m. service Sunday guest speaker Veronica Wright from Mebane’s Chapel in Hillsborough, N.C.
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., will present a Black History Month program at 4 p.m. March 1, with guest speaker Marie Baldwin Hairston, niece of Dr. Dana O. Baldwin, presenting the legacy of Dr. Baldwin.
BOOK SERIES
Charity Christian Church, 915 Morgan St, Martinsville, is hosting a teaching series on the book “Christ The Healer,” by F.F. Bosworth, at 7 p.m. each Tuesday for the months of February and March. The Rev. Ramona Martin is the facilitator for these sessions.
PUB(LIC) THEOLOGY
“They Are Loved By God: Communities of Faith Face Overdose Crisis” is the topic of a Pub(lic) Theology at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain Valley Brewing in Axton. Sarah Howell-Miller, an elder in the United Methodist Church, will speak on the effects of the opioid epidemic and how people and groups can help in the healing of those affected. The next session, March 11, will be “Shift in Language: Moving from Ministry/Mission to Members.” Randy Evans, founder/director of Walking Tall Wilmington, will be the guest speaker.
LENTEN LUNCH SERVICES
Area churches team up to provide Lenten lunch services at noon on Tuesdays. A variety of soups and a bread will be served at each location. The schedule is:
» March 3 at First Presbyterian, devotions by the Rev. Libby Grammar, First Baptist Church
» March 10 at Grace Presbyterian, devotions by the Rev. Ashley Harrington, Starling Avenue Baptist Church
» March 17 at Christ Episcopal, devotions by the Rev. Keith Spangenberg, Broad Street Christian Church
» March 24 at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, devotions by the Rev. Mike Carrow, Calvary Christian Church
» March 31 at Broad Street Christian, devotions by the Rev. Kelvin Perry, Grace Presbyterian Church
“GET RIGHT” SERVICE
Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers, 3770 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will have “Get Right or Get Left Initiative” for going into 2020 at 6-7 p.m. March 7 (and the first and third Saturdays of every month). Food-bag distribution will follow prayer, Bible study and “SAFE.” Donations of used clothes/shoes/socks/non-perishable food etc. will be accepted. Monetary donations may be made by checks made payable to Church Without Walls KMB and through PayPal:true_interventions@yahoo.com. For information, call Elder Moses Barr at 276-340-9728 or Shawan Barr at 336-954-2208.
SERVICE HOURS FOR WINTER
Passion Praise Outreach Ministries, 240 East Market St., Martinsville, is observing new service hours for winter. Intercessory prayer is at noon Sunday, followed by a worship service at 12:30 p.m. Prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Thursdays, followed by “Hour of Empowerment” at 7:30.
Church items must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday. Send your information to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
