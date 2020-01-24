PRAYER & WORSHIP SERVICE
Antioch Baptist Church Women’s Ministry will have a prayer and worship service at noon Saturday, with speakers Lady Bertina Wilson, Lady Michelle McCloud and Lady Candi Wallace. The Industrial Choir for the Blind from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, will sing.
SPAGHETTI DINNER
FUNDRAISER
Bassett Worship Center, 7301 Fairystone Highway, Bassett, will have a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at 3-7 p.m. Saturday. The meal, which consists of spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drink, is $7 for both eat-in or carry-out.
TWO SPEAKERS/DRAMA
The Lift Up Jesus Community Ministry, which meets upstairs at the Horsepasture Ruritan Building, at 3-5 p.m. Sunday, will feature two speakers, Pastor Samuel Galloway and Lewis Powell, followed by a drama “The Celebration of Purim Day” Part I (from Esther), by Kenneth Staples.
GUEST SPEAKER
Reachout Apostolic Tabernacle will have as guest speaker Bishop Shantae Younger, pastor of The Ramp Church International, Lynchburg, at 11 a.m. Sunday.
PRAYER & CONSECRATION SERVICE
Trinity Church of the Living God, Stuart, will have a prayer and consecration service, sponsored by the Rev. Larry Penn, at 7 tonight. At 11:45 a.m. Sunday Missionary Linda Conner of Mount Airy, N.C., will speak.
NEIGHBORS EATING TOGETHER
Stanleytown United Methodist Church, 24 Maplewood Ave., Stanleytown, will have a free Neighbors Eating Together (NET) meal from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For information, call 629-2256.
FREE COMMUNITY MEALS
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., Martinsville, will serve a free community meal at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall.
SERVICE HOURS FOR WINTER MONTHS
Passion Praise Outreach Ministries, 240 East Market St., Martinsville, will observe new service hours for winter. Intercessory prayer is at noon Sunday, followed by a worship service at 12:30 p.m. Prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, followed by “Hour of Empowerment” at 7:30.
FOSTER PARENT NIGHT
McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have Foster Parent Information Night at 6-7 p.m. on Feb. 13. For information, call 888-854-0001.
“GET RIGHT” SERVICE
Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers, 3770 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will have “Get Right or Get Left Initiative” for going into 2020 at 6-7 p.m. Feb. 1 (and the first and third Saturday of every month). Food-bag distribution will follow prayer, Bible study and “SAFE.” Donations of used clothes/shoes/socks/non-perishable food etc. will be accepted. Monetary donations may be made by checks made payable to Church Without Walls KMB and through PayPal:true_interventions@yahoo.com. For information, call Elder Moses Barr at 276-340-9728 or Shawan Barr at 336-954-2208.
Church items must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday. Send your information to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
