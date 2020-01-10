REVIVAL
First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church will have revival services at Stoney Mountain Primitive Baptist Church, 67 Boondocks Road, Martinsville, at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, with guest preacher the Rev. MacArthur Myers Sr. and the choir Macedonia MBC choir and congregation; at 7 p.m., Jan. 20, with the guests Rev. Benny Redd and the Shiloh MBC choir and congregation; and at 7 p.m. Jan. 21, with Elder Marvin Slade and the Evangelical Holiness Church choir and congregation.
ANNIVERSARY
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2700 Soapstone Road, Ridgeway, will celebrate the 28th anniversary of its Male Chorus at 3 p.m. Sunday, with various Male Chorus choirs performing.
FOSTER PARENT NIGHT
McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have Foster Parent Information Night at 6-7 p.m. on Feb. 13. For information, call 888-854-0001.
MISSIONARY & AUXILIARY TO mEET
Smith River Missionary Baptist Association Women’s Missionary & Education Auxiliary will meet at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, beginning at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday. The SRMBA’s executive board will meet at 10:30 a.m.
FREE MEAL
Love & Hope Ministries, 1848 Virginia Ave., will have a free meal at 12:30-1 p.m. Sunday.
CHURCH BOARD MEETING
Calvary Christian Church will have its church board meeting at 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the Red Room. All members are urged to attend.
“GET RIGHT” SERVICE
Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers, 3770 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will have “Get Right or Get Left Initiative” for going into 2020 at 6-7 p.m. Saturday. Food-bag distribution will follow prayer, Bible study and “SAFE.” Donations of used clothes/shoes/socks/non-perishable food etc. will be accepted. Monetary donations may be made by checks made payable to Church Without Walls KMB and through PayPal:true_interventions@yahoo.com. For information, call Elder Moses Barr at 276-340-9728 or Shawan Barr at 336-954-2208.
Church items must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday. Send your information to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.