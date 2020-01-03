FIRST NIGHT
FRIDAY MUSIC
County Line Christian Church in Axton will have First Night Friday Night Music at 7 tonight, Jan. 3 featuring “Two Young Two Old.” There will be free refreshments.
“GET RIGHT” SERVICE
Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers, 3770 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will have “Get Right or Get Left Initiative” for going into 2020 at 6-7 p.m. Saturday. Food-bag distribution will follow prayer, Bible study and “SAFE.” Donations of used clothes/shoes/socks/non-perishable food etc. will be accepted. Monetary donations may be made by checks made payable to Church Without Walls KMB and through PayPal:true_interventions@yahoo.com. For information, call Elder Moses Barr at 276-340-9728 or Shawan Barr at 336-954-2208.
YOUTH SERVICE
Way of Truth Holy Church, 3736 Preston Road, Martinsville, will have youth service at 5 p.m. Saturday, with guest preacher Brandon Hairston from Shiloh Way of the Cross of Martinsville. Guest singers will be Tru Harmony.
CAROLS & CHEER
CONCERT
First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will have the Smith River Singers’ reprisal of its “Carols & Cheer Concert” at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Church items must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday. Send your information to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
