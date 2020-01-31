GUEST PREACHER
Passion Praise Outreach Ministries, 240 East Market St., Martinsville, will have the Rev. Jack R. Mumford as guest speaker and the choir from Meadowview A.M. Church, Martinsville, for its 4 p.m. service on Sunday.
CLOTHES GIVEAWAY
Passion Praise Outreach Ministries, 240 East Market St., Martinsville, will have a clothes giveaway at noon-2 p.m. Saturday.
BLACK HISTORY OBSERVANCE
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, will have observe Black History Month with a Sup and Lecture Series at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with guest speaker Howard G. Adams, an educator and author.
FUNDRAISER INSIDE YARD SALE
Bassett Worship Center, 7301 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, will have a inside yard sale at 8 a.m. Saturday rain or shine.
FELLOWSHIP SERVICE
Way of Truth Holy Church, 3736 Preston Road, Martinsville, will have a fellowship service at 6 p.m. Saturday, with speaker Roer Morrison from Mount Olive Holiness Church from Martinsville. The choir from Mount Olive also will sing.
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER
Grace Baptist Church of Ridgeway, U.S. 220 in Ridgeway, will have a free community dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
MORNING GLORIES TO MEET
Bassett Church of the Brethren will host a meeting of Morning Glories, a community fellowship group, in the church fellowship hall, at 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday. The program will be “Show and Tell.” If you have an item that you think would be of interest to the group, please bring it. You can put it on display and/or tell a story about your item. Chili beans, soup and drinks will be provided. Bring sandwiches and desserts to share.
LADIES IN RED SERVICE
First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church Culinary Ministry will sponsor a “Ladies In Red” service, with Sister Cleo Preston from Pilgrim Baptist Church as guest speaker, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Stoney Mountain Primitive Baptist Church, 67 Boondocks Road, Martinsville.
SWEETHEART BANQUET
Southside Baptist Church, 49 Morganford Road, Ridgeway, will have a Sweetheart Banquet at 6 p.m. Feb. 15, with Joe Banks and singing by the Eden Baptist Church Choir, with meal to follow. For information, call 276-956-1833.
REVIVAL
God Wants You Well Revival at Oak Hill Cathedral of Glory, 690 Sunset Drive, will conclude a weeklong revival 7 p.m. today, Todd Foster speaking.
GOD AND OPIOIDS
“They Are Loved By God: Communities of Faith Face Overdose Crisis” is the topic of a special event at 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at Mountain Valley Brewing in Axton. Sarah Howell-Miller, an elder in the United Methodist Church, will speak on the effects of the opioid epidemic and how people and groups can help in the healing of those affected.
FOSTER PARENT NIGHT
McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have Foster Parent Information Night at 6-7 p.m. Feb. 13. For information, call 888-854-0001.
“GET RIGHT” SERVICE
Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers, 3770 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will have “Get Right or Get Left Initiative” for going into 2020 at 6-7 p.m. today (and the first and third Saturdays of every month). Food-bag distribution will follow prayer, Bible study and “SAFE.” Donations of used clothes/shoes/socks/non-perishable food etc. will be accepted. Monetary donations may be made by checks made payable to Church Without Walls KMB and through PayPal:true_interventions@yahoo.com. For information, call Elder Moses Barr at 276-340-9728 or Shawan Barr at 336-954-2208.
SERVICE HOURS FOR WINTER MONTHS
Passion Praise Outreach Ministries, 240 East Market St., Martinsville, will observe new service hours for winter. Intercessory prayer is at noon Sunday, followed by a worship service at 12:30 p.m. Prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, followed by “Hour of Empowerment” at 7:30.
Church items must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday. Send your information to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
