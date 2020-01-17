MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.
COMMUNITY SERVICES
Mount Sinai Church, 7 Peters St., Martinsville, will have a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration service at 3 p.m. Sunday, with guest preacher the Rev. Thurman O. Echols Jr., retired pastor of Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, and guest presider the Rev. Tyler C. Millner, pastor of Morning Star Holy Church.
First Baptist Church East Martinsville will host a Martin Luther King Jr. community service at 7 p.m. Sunday, with guest speaker James C. Coleman, pastor of Providence Transformational Church in Lynchburg. Music will be presented by the First Baptist Church’s music department.
The Interfaith Council of Martinsville-Henry County will host “Freedom & Justice for All: An Interfaith Commemoration Service for Martin Luther King Jr.” at 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave., Martinsville. The Rev. Libby Grammer of First Baptist Church is the host. Speakers, from the Jewish, Christian and Islamic faith traditions, will be Grammer, Khalil Shadeed, Martha Woody, Nicholas Hull, James Shabazz and Keith Ritchie.
Christ Temple Holiness Church, 2867 Martin Drive, Axton, will have a Martin Luther King Jr. Day teach-in at 9 a.m. Monday.
FREE MOVIE
McCabe Memorial Chapel, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will show “The Overcomer” at 2 p.m. Sunday. For more information or reservations, call 276-732-1952.
SERVICE HOURS
FOR WINTER MONTHS
Passion Praise Outreach Ministries, 240 East Market St., Martinsville, will observe new service hours for winter. Intercessory prayer will be at noon Sunday, followed by a worship service at 12:30. Prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, followed by “Hour of Empowerment” at 7:30.
ANNIVERSARY
Jerusalem Christian Church, Martinsville, will celebrate Pastor Robert Smith’s 12th anniversary during the morning service at 11 Sunday, with guest preacher Bishop Joe Gravely Jr., founding pastor of New Jerusalem Apostle Church.
FELLOWSHIP SERVICES
Way of Truth Holy Church, 3736 Preston Road, Martinsville, will have a fellowship service at 7 p.m. today, with speaker Elder Alex Witcher from Reachout Apostolic Tabernacle, along with his church’s choir and praise dancers.
Spirit of Christ Worship Center, 4250 Chatham Road, Martinsville, at 3 p.m. Sunday will have as guests Bishop Willie Davis Jr., chair of the United Churches of Jesus Apostolic, and his congregation from Christ Rescue Temple Apostolic Church.
MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA
BENEFIT
Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church will have a Musical Extravaganza Benefit for L.J. Reed at 3 p.m. Sunday. Featured guests will be The Family Five, The Faithful Travelers, The Sons of ELC and The Voices of Melody.
FREE COMMUNITY MEALS
Ridgeway United Methodist Church, will have a free community breakfast at 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday.
First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., will have a free community breakfast at 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of Daniels Creek Road and John Redd Boulevard, Collinsville, will have a free community meal at 5:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
REVIVAL
First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church will have revival services at Stoney Mountain Primitive Baptist Church, 67 Boondocks Road, Martinsville, starting at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, with guest preacher the Rev. MacArthur Myers Sr. and the Macedonia MBC choir and congregation. Services continue at 7 p.m. Monday, with guests the Rev. Benny Redd and the Shiloh MBC choir and congregation; and at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with Elder Marvin Slade and the Evangelical Holiness Church choir and congregation. If there is inclement weather, revival will be changed to the same times on Feb. 16-18.
FOSTER PARENT NIGHT
McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have Foster Parent Information Night at 6-7 p.m. on Feb. 13. For information, call 888-854-0001.
“GET RIGHT” SERVICE
Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers, 3770 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will have “Get Right or Get Left Initiative” for going into 2020 at 6-7 p.m. Saturday. Food-bag distribution will follow prayer, Bible study and “SAFE.” Donations of used clothes/shoes/socks/non-perishable food etc. will be accepted. Monetary donations may be made by checks made payable to Church Without Walls KMB and through PayPal:true_interventions@yahoo.com. For information, call Elder Moses Barr at 276-340-9728 or Shawan Barr at 336-954-2208.
