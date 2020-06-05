CHURCH OPENINGS
Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle will have service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Social distancing will be observed. The church has been sanitized professionally. Everyone will be screened for temperature. People should wear face masks, which will be available if needed.
Mount Sinai Church, 7 Peters St., Martinsville, will have service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Social distancing will be observed and the entire building will be sanitized before each service. Service worship is also streamed live on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study is at 7 p.m., streamed on Facebook and conference call simultaneously. The number is 605-475-3235, access code 849706#.
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsville and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rocky Mount will have services in English at 10:30 am. Sunday and in Spanish at 1:30 p.m. The churches will continue to stream Mass on St. Joseph’s Facebook page. For more information visit www.stjoechurch.net or call 276-638-4779.
Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, is open Sunday at 8:30 a.m. for those 50 and older. The 10:30 a.m. service is for everyone else. The church will be sanitized before each service. Online services will continue at 10:30 a.m.. For more information, email freedombaptistchurch.com or call 276-638-3802, ext. 104.
SCHEDULE CHANGES
Smith River Missionary Baptist Association‘s Laymen League meetings have been postponed until further notice.
New Bethel Christian Church‘s spring revival has been postponed.
Mount Olivet Christian Church has ceased all activities until a date to be announced.
Morning Star Holy Church, 2839 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville, has canceled services in the building and has them online.
First Baptist Church of Martinsville’s Early Learning Center is open normal hours, with some restrictions for parental drop-off and pick-up. Full details here: https://fbcmartinsville.com/fbc-elc-response-to-covid-19/.
FACEBOOK/YOUTUBE WEBSITE SERVICES/ CONFERENCE CALL
First Presbyterian Church of Collinsville has a virtual worship service at 11 a.m. every Sunday at First-Presbyterian-Collinsville.org and throughout the following week. Regular services and activities are canceled until it becomes safe to have them.
Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, is offering online services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at www.facebook.com/FreedominVirginia or at www.youtube.com/FreedomChurch40others and “Lunch with Pastor Larry” every Tuesday and Thursday at noon online at www.facebook.com/FreedomInVirginia. Prayer requests are accepted.
Spring Street Baptist Church, 200 Spring St., Martinsville, has weekly services on Facebook at 11 a.m. on Sundays and 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Grace Presbyterian Church has weekly online worship services posted on its Facebook page and website on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The church website is www.gracechurchmartinsville.org.
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., Martinsville, has worship service via conference call on Wednesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Sundays at 9:45 a.m. during the pandemic. To access service, call 605-472-5358. The access code is 5229908.
Church on the Hill, 100 Oak Road, Collinsville, goes Facebook Live every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Zoom is used on Wednesdays for an interactive Bible study. Call 276-647-1586 for more information.
Oak Hill Cathedral has services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook livestream@oak hill cog.
Calvary Christian Church has Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. Just download the Zoom app and tap “join meeting” and insert ID #44188854 to use camera and microphone on devices, including a phone or tablet.
First Baptist Church Martinsville hosts online worship each Sunday at 11 a.m. on Facebook, YouTube and at fbcmartinsville.com/worship-service/.
Jones Chapel Church of the Brethren, 2390 Figsboro Road, Martinsville, uses Facebook Live at 11 a.m. Sunday and then share the video on its YouTube channel for viewing for those who don’t use Facebook.
Fieldale United Methodist Church and Mount Bethel United Methodist Church connects for worship, Sunday school and prayer through Facebook Live and YouTube. Zoom information is posted on Saturday on either church’s Facebook page. Coffee with the Pastor on Zoom is at 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays. Morning prayer on the church’s Facebook page every weekday at 9 a.m. and noon prayer on Mount Bethel’s Facebook page.
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church has worship services each Sunday at 11 a.m., led by the church’s new pastor, the Rev. Cheryl R. Peeples, at http://www.foresthillspc.com/. Current and archived sermons can be found at http://www.foresthillspc.com/sermons.html. Services and activities at the church are not scheduled during this time. Call the church’s office at 276-632-5411 for assistance or questions.
First Baptist Church of Ridgeway has weekly worship events at http://firstbaptistchurchridgeway.com. For worship, leaders are using a hybrid approach involving contributions by all church members to a produced online event. The church is using Cisco Webex and other online video-conferencing collaboration services to support Sunday school, youth and children’s meetings and regular operational meetings.
Collinsville Church of Christ, Collinsville, has worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. at Facebook.ccocva.org/onlinestreaming or Facebook.com/CCOFCVA.
Christ Episcopal Church offers online services Monday through Saturday at 9 a.m. for prayer, noon for noonday service and 5 p.m. for evening prayer and a Sunday prayer service at 10:30 a.m. at www.christchurchmvl.org or on Facebook. Follow along the Book of Common Prayer, available at www.bcponline.org. Coffee hour is over Zoom.
Chatham Heights Baptist Church has livestream worship at 10 a.m. Sundays on the its Facebook page. The service will include music, prayer and a message from Pastor Mike Hatfield.
Hillcrest Baptist Church has Sunday school, worship services and Wednesday night services on the church’s Facebook page and website.
First Baptist Church of Bassett is streaming its 11 a.m. Sunday service on Facebook. Children’s church is conducted over Zoom at 11:30 a.m. Sundays. The Wednesday devotion goes out over Facebook, and videos from Sunday and Wednesday are posted to YouTube and at FirstBaptistBassett.com.
First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville with Pastor Mark Hinchcliff is using Facebook Live for its 11 a.m. Sunday services.
Stone Memorial Christian Church has services at 10:25 a.m. and “weekday encouragement” at noon, both on its Facebook page. People can pick up prepackaged wafers and grape juice on Fridays to have it for Communion during the Sunday service.
Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church has services over Facebook Live at 10:45 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
St. Paul High Street Baptist Church is conducting its 10:15 a.m. and 6:10 p.m. Wednesday services both on Facebook Live and over a conference call.
Oak Hill Cathedral of Glory in Bassett is going Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Wednesday’s service will be on Zoom with Meeting ID 761-343-7421.
Jones Chapel Church of the Brethren posts on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. Sundays and then posts the video to YouTube.
Christ Episcopal Church‘s Pastor Nicholas Hull is providing online service three times a day, as well as Sunday.
Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church posts its 9 a.m. Sunday services on its Facebook page and has messages led by children and mails crafts for some of the children’s messages. It is starting outdoor services.
Refuge Temple Holiness Church posts its 10:30 a.m. service online on Facebook and streaming.
PARKING LOT/DRIVE-IN SERVICES
Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle has drive-in service Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
St. James Pentecostal Holiness Church has parking lot service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The 2020 graduates will be honored with Carlisle School headmaster Gracie Agnew.
Way Of Truth Holiness Church, 3736 Preston Road, Martinsville, has drive-in worship at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday. People should stay in cars.
Mountain View Missionary Baptist Church, 8893 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, has drive-in service on Sunday at 11 a.m. People should stay in cars.
Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, has worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday, weather permitting. Sound is transmitted through FM channel 88.7 within a 1-mile radius. A weekly recorded virtual worship service is at www.pocahontasbaptist.com.
Fort Trial Baptist Church has drive-in worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The services will also stream via Facebook Live. The message can also be heard at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays on WZBB-FM (99.9).
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., has drive-in prayer at 7 p.m. on Friday for 15 minutes, weather permitting. On Sunday at 11:30 a.m. will be a drive-in worship service. People must stay in cars. Sunday service will be streamed live on Facebook beginning at 10:30 a.m., and the service is at 11:30 a.m.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, has drive-in services, at 11 a.m. Sunday on FM 107.7. Devotionals entitled “Daily Does” will be on Facebook every weekday (most days at 2 p.m.).
Church items must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday. Send your information to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
