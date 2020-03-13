YOUTH REVIVAL
Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church will have a 2-day youth revival at 3 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday. Evangelist for Sunday will be Elder Alexander Witcher from Reach Out Apostolic Ministry. The the youth choir from St. Paul High Street Baptist Church will perform. Evangelist for Monday will be the Rev. Reginal Eldridge from First Baptist Church in Martinsville.
FELLOWSHIP SERVICE
Bible Way Greater Assurance Ministries, 155 Moses Moore Drive, Bassett, will have a fellowship service at 3 p.m Sunday. Pastor Mickey Eccles from New Beginnings Church in Martinsville will be the guest speaker, accompanied by his congregation and choir.
DEACON AND DEACONESS SESSION
Smith River Missionary Baptist Association Deacon and Deaconess Fellowship Ministry’s 16th session will convene at 7 tonight at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. Keishawn Niblett, pastor-elect of High Ridge Baptist Church, will speak. The session continues at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, featuring workshops on “DeCluttering & Hoarding” by the AARP and the prison ministry with Chaplain Joe Collins. The Rev. Eric Hairston, moderator, will bring the closing message.
EASTER BIBLE STUDY
Fieldale Baptist Church will have “Jesus Lives” Easter Bible study at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 4 for children ages preschool through fifth grade. Lunch will be provided.
COMMUNITY MEALS
Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will have a community meal at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale, will have a free community meal at 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 20. The meal is dine-in only. For more information, call 276-673-6355.
REVIVAL SERVICES
Christian View Fire-Baptized Holiness Church, 261 Burbank Drive, Ridgeway, will have revival services at 7:30 p.m., Thursday through March 21.
Oak Hill Cathedral of Glory Church will have revival services at 7 nightly March 26-27, with Chaplain A.L. Downing of Living Faith Ministries of Columbus, S.C., as speaker.
GUEST PREACHER
Way of Truth Holy Church, 3736 Preston Road, Martinsville, will have Minister Seberina Valentine Tatum from Trinity Church of the Living God speaking at 6 p.m. Saturday.
PICKERS AND FIDDLERS MUSIC FEST
Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, Bassett, will host a “Pickers and Fiddlers Bluegrass Music Fest” at 10 a.m. Saturday. People are welcome to join in playing an instrument or just listen.
CONFERENCE
Compassion Church in Axton will host Equip Conference Thursday and next Friday for pastors and ministry team members. Church leaders will give proven strategies to help grow in personal areas of ministry. Register at https://www.compassionnetwork.cc/equip.
YARD SALE
Ridgeway United Methodist Church, 160 Church St., Ridgeway, will have a fundraiser inside yard sale for local missions at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on April 4.
SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER
Ross Harbor Church, 6260 Elamsville Road, Stuart, will have a scholarship fundraiser at sunrise-1 p.m. Saturday, beginning outside at sunrise and inside at 8 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be an estate-type sale of items, including clothing , furniture, household items and also baked goods for sale. This is the 18th year Ross Harbor has had this sale to fund and support the education and betterment of youth without means of support.
GOSPEL SINGING
Grace Presbyterian Church, 218 Fayette St., Martinsville, will have an old-fashioned gospel hymn singing at 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, featuring Valerie “Libby” Edwards and Percy Welch, with Shirley Harrell on piano, in tribute to Thomas Dorsey, the father of Black Gospel who wrote more than 400 songs and brought the sounds of contemporary blues to church music. His best-known compositions are “Take My Hand Precious Lord” and “Peace in the Valley.”
HBCU SUMMIT ASSEMBLY
Grace Presbyterian Church, 218 Fayette St., Martinsville will have a summit assembly at 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. The theme is “HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities): Promises, Challenges & Accountability.” A summit luncheon will be from noon to 2 p.m. at New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., with as guest speaker H. Lucas, president of Virginia Union University. Lunch program tickets are $15. Both events are part of the 29th pastoral anniversary observation of the Rev. Tyler Millner of Morning Star Holy Church and are co-sponsored by NCI and Grace Presbyterian.
ADDICTION PROGRAM
Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department, 3125 County Line Road, Patrick Springs, will host “Celebrate Freedom: A Spiritual Journey” at 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays. James Clifton will host a 12-step recovery program using God as the main source of help with substance abuse and/or behavioral addiction. Anything happening or talked about in the meetings remains confidential.
CHRIST THE HEALER CLASSES
Charity Christian Church, 915 Morgan St., Martinsville, will have Christ The Healer classes at noon Tuesdays through March 31. These 1-hour sessions are led by the Rev. Ramona D. Martin.
FOSTER PARENT INFO NIGHT
McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have Foster Parent Information Night at 6-7 p.m. April 9 and every second Thursday until Dec. 31. For more information, call 276-790-3720.
ANNIVERSARIES
Morning Star Holy Church, 2839 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville, will celebrate the 29th anniversary of the Rev. Tyler and Rosa Millner with three days’ of events. A pre-anniversary educational summit is at 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, and an anniversary service is at 11 a.m. Sunday, with guest speaker the Rev. James A. Forbes Jr. of Raleigh, N.C., pastor emeritus of Riverside Church of New York City. At 10 a.m.-noon Monday there will be a clergy round-table conversation with James A. Forbes Jr. on the topic of “Community, Challenges and The Gospel,” at The Harvest Foundation’s offices in uptown Martinsville. Lunch will be served at First United Methodist Church Uptown.
Greater Refuge Temple Center of Deliverance, 718 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville, will celebrate of its 22nd anniversary service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, with as guest Bishop James R. Perkins and the congregation from Jerusalem Free Deliverance Church in Leatherwood.
Kitson Memorial Baptist Church, Henry, will conclude the events to celebrate the Rev. Samuel Robinson’s second pastoral anniversary with a special service at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Taylor Tolliver from Friendship Baptist Church.
Divine Faith Holiness, 1002 West Fayette St., Martinsville, will have its church anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, with as guest speaker Pastor Fibbie Hairston of Greater Vision Church and her congregation visiting.
New Design Missionary Baptist Church, Axton, will celebrate the eighth anniversary of Pastor Tony Dillard and First Lady Casandra Dillard on Sunday. Lunch will be served following the 11 a.m. service, when the Rev. Thomas Divens, associate minister of High Street Baptist Church, Martinsville, will speak. The 3 p.m. guest will be Pastor William Wilson of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church of Eden, N.C.
New Design Missionary Baptist Church, Axton, will celebrate its ushers’ anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, with guest speaker Pastor Reginald Carter of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist of Blairs.
MEN’S DAY
St. John Baptist Church, 7470 Axton Road, Axton, will have Men’s Day at 3 p.m. Sunday, with guest speaker George Reynolds and the choir and congregation of Mount Lebanon Baptist Church.
BOOK SERIES
Charity Christian Church, 915 Morgan St, Martinsville, is hosting a teaching series on the book “Christ The Healer,” by F.F. Bosworth, at 7 p.m. each Tuesday for the months of February and March. The Rev. Ramona Martin is the facilitator for these sessions.
PUB(LIC) THEOLOGY
Pub(lic) Theology will host “Shift in Language: Moving from Ministry/Mission to Members” with Randy Evans at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Evans is the founder/director of Walking Tall Wilmington. The event is at Mountain Valley Brewing in Axton.
LENTEN LUNCH SERVICES
Area churches team up to provide Lenten lunch services at noon on Tuesdays. A variety of soups and a bread will be served at each location. The schedule is:
» Tuesday at Christ Episcopal, devotions by the Rev. Keith Spangenberg, Broad Street Christian Church
» March 24 at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, devotions by the Rev. Mike Carrow, Calvary Christian Church
» March 31 at Broad Street Christian, devotions by the Rev. Kelvin Perry, Grace Presbyterian Church
SERVICE HOURS FOR WINTER
Passion Praise Outreach Ministries, 240 East Market St., Martinsville, is observing new service hours for winter. Intercessory prayer is at noon Sunday, followed by a worship service at 12:30 p.m. Prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Thursdays, followed by “Hour of Empowerment” at 7:30.
