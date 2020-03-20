SPECIAL SERVICES
Way of the Truth Holy Church, 3738 Preston Road, Martinsville, will have services at 7 p.m. today, with Elder Marshall Wells of Divine Faith Holiness Church, and at 6 p.m. Saturday, with Pastor George Bonds of Guiding Star New Day Ministries.
YPHA SERVICE
St. James Pentecostal Holiness Church, John Baker Road, Fieldale, will hold YPHA service at 3 p.m. on Sunday with guest speaker Minister Gary Copeland. Christian View Pastoral Choir will render music.
PRAYER SERVICE
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., Martinsville, will have 15 minutes of prayer at 7 tonight, praying for the world and nation.
SOUTHERN GOSPEL SINGING
First Baptist Church, Collinsville, will have Southern Gospel Singing featuring Sunday Drive at 6 p.m. Saturday.
ANNIVERSARY
Peaceful Zion Church, 8860 E.L. Philpott Highway, Martinsville, will celebrate the 13th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Howard Smith III and First Lady Gail Smith this weekend. At 5 p.m. Saturday, the Mount Nebo Choir of Spencer will be in concert. Dinner will be served afterward. On Sunday at 11 a.m. Minister Arnold Bullock of Refuge Temple Church in Burlington, N.C. will be the guest; and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Pastor Jonta Martin will be the guest speaker.
FISH FRY
Way of the Truth Holy Church Men’s Fellowship, 3736 Preston Road, Martinsville, will sponsor a fish fry at 10 a.m. Saturday. The cost is $5 for a chicken or fish sandwich; $8 for a fish dinner, which includes fish or chicken, slaw, baked or green beans, cake, bread and drink.
DRIVE-IN SERVICE
Following the safety procedures during the COVID-19 epidemic, Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will have a drive-in service at 11 a.m. Sunday, instead of meeting in the sanctuary. People will remain in their cars in the parking lot, and tune into an FM radio station to hear the service being broadcast from the church steps over special equipment.
DRAMATIZATION
Lift Up Jesus Community Ministry will have speaker the Rev. Sam Galloway, with his wife, Vergie, singing, during the service from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the Horsepasture Ruritan Building. That will be followed by prayers and testimony, then a dramatization of The Good Samaritan.
HOLY WEEK SERVICES
Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Church Road, Patrick Springs, will have a Resurrection Celebration at 10:30 a.m. April 12, featuring God Can Gospel Singing Group.
Pocahontas Bassett Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, Walk the Prayer Labyrinth will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 6-8 in the fellowship hall. A Maundy Thursday service will be held at 6 p.m. April 9; Good Friday service at 6 p.m. April 10; and an Easter service at 11 a.m. April 12.
Fieldale Baptist Church will have “Jesus Lives” Easter Bible study at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 4 for children ages preschool through fifth grade. Lunch will be provided.
COMMUNITY MEALS
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, will have a drive-through community meal at 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Call 276-647-8150, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, to reserve meals.
REVIVAL SERVICES
Christian View Fire-Baptized Holiness Church, 261 Burbank Drive, Ridgeway, will have revival services at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday.
Oak Hill Cathedral of Glory Church will have revival services at 7 nightly Thursday and next Friday, with Chaplain A.L. Downing of Living Faith Ministries of Columbus, S.C., as speaker.
CONFERENCE
Compassion Church in Axton will host Equip Conference today for pastors and ministry team members. Church leaders will give proven strategies to help grow in personal areas of ministry. Register at https://www.compassionnetwork.cc/equip.
ADDICTION PROGRAM
Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department, 3125 County Line Road, Patrick Springs, will host “Celebrate Freedom: A Spiritual Journey” at 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays. James Clifton will host a 12-step recovery program using God as the main source of help with substance abuse and/or behavioral addiction. Anything happening or talked about in the meetings remains confidential.
CHRIST THE HEALER CLASSES
Charity Christian Church, 915 Morgan St., Martinsville, will have Christ The Healer classes at noon Tuesdays through March 31. These 1-hour sessions are led by the Rev. Ramona D. Martin.
FOSTER PARENT INFO NIGHT
McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have Foster Parent Information Night at 6-7 p.m. April 9 and every second Thursday until Dec. 31. For more information, call 276-790-3720.
SERVICE HOURS FOR WINTER
Passion Praise Outreach Ministries, 240 East Market St., Martinsville, is observing new service hours for winter. Intercessory prayer is at noon Sunday, followed by a worship service at 12:30 p.m. Prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Thursdays, followed by “Hour of Empowerment” at 7:30.
Church items must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday. Send your information to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.