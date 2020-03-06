RAISING FUNDS
Church Without Walls, 3770 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, is raising funds to help relieve poverty in the community at 5 p.m. Sunday, with Bishop A. Bazemore Jr. as guest speaker with the choir and congregation from Powerhouse Bibleway Temple of Knightdale, N.C.
FUNDRAISER INSIDE YARD SALE
Bassett Worship Center, 7301 Fairystone Park, Highway, Va. 57, Bassett, will have a rummage sale beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.
SPECIAL TEACHING
Mount Bethel Holiness Church, 929 Brookdale St., will host a teaching on Psalms 51 by Pastor Linda Herford at 10 a.m.-noon Sunday.
WOMEN’S AUXILIARY TO MEET
Smith River Missionary Baptist Association and Education Auxiliary will meet at 8:45 a.m. Saturday at Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, followed by the Board of Directors meeting at 10:30 a.m.
GUEST SPEAKERS
Way of Truth Holy Church, 3736 Preston Road, Martinsville, will have Elder Timothy Harrison from Bethel Way Church of Christ as guest speaker for the 5 p.m. service on Saturday.
Way of Truth Holy Church, 3736 Preston Road, Martinsville, will have guest speaker Elder Jonta Martin from Full Gospel Holiness Church, accompanied by his choir and congregation, for the 2:30 p.m. service on Sunday.
YOUTH DAY
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., with Bishop Earley Dillard, pastor, will have Youth Day on Sunday with service at 11:30 a.m. featuring portrayals of Black History leaders past and present and special singing by the Shiloh WOTCC Youth Department. Evening worship is at 6 p.m.
FAMILY & FRIENDS DAY
Gospel Light United Holy Church, 85 Gospel Light Church Road, Axton, will have Family & Friends Day at 11 a.m. Sunday, with guest minister Elder Gerald Kidd, assistant pastor of Greater Canaan Land Church, Gretna.
BOARD MEETING
Calvary Christian Church, 515 Mulberry Road, Martinsville, will have its board meeting at 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the Red Room. All members are urged to attend.
RALLY DAY SERVICE/CONCERT
Jerusalem Christian Church (DOC), Martinsville, will host the Millner Sisters in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday for a Rally Day service.
FIRST FRIDAY MUSIC
County Line Christian Church , Axton, will have First Friday Music, featuring Appalachian Express, at 7 p.m. tonight. There will be free refreshments.
BOOK CLUB
Trinity Church, 356 Tatum Lane, Stuart, is starting a family book club, with its first session at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, featuring refreshments, story time and activities for kids. Most particular will be a discussion of the story of Henry Box Brown through the children’s book “Henry’s Freedom Box: A true story from underground Railroad,” and the much longer book, “Narrative of Henry Box Brown.
SUMMIT ASSEMBLY
A Summit Assembly will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 218 Fayette St. The theme is “HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities): Promises, Challenges & Accountability.” A summit luncheon will be from noon to 2 p.m. March 14 at New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., with guest speaker H. Lucas, president of Virginia Union University. Lunch program tickets are $15. Both events are part of the 29th pastoral anniversary observation of the Rev. Tyler Millner of Morning Star Holy Church and co-sponsored by NCI and Grace Presbyterian.
ADDICTION PROGRAM
“Celebrate Freedom: A Spiritual Journey” is at 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays at Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department, 3125 County Line Road, Patrick Springs. James Clifton will host a 12-step recovery program using God as the main source of help with substance abuse and/or behavioral addiction. Anything happening or talked about in the meetings remains confidential.
CHRIST THE HEALER CLASSES
Charity Christian Church, 915 Morgan St., Martinsville, will have Christ The Healer classes at noon Tuesdays through March 31. These 1-hour sessions are led by the Rev. Ramona D. Martin.
FOSTER PARENT INFO NIGHT
McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have Foster Parent Information Night at 6-7 p.m. Thursday and every second Thursday until Dec. 31. For more information, call 276-790-3720.
ANNIVERSARIES
Greater Refuge Temple Center of Deliverance, 718 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsvlle, will have as guest Bishop James R. Perkins and the congregation from Jerusalem Free Deliverance Church in Leatherwood for the church’s 22nd anniversary service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Kitson Memorial Baptist Church, Henry, will celebrate the Rev. Samuel Robinson’s second pastoral anniversary with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and concluding on March 15. Special guest on Tuesday will be the Rev. Charles Whitefield and members of the First Baptist Church; on Wednesday Elder John Thompson and members of Mount Olivet Apostolic Church; and on Thursday the Rev. Matthew Brown from St. Paul High Street Church. Special services will end at 3 p.m. March 15 with the Rev. Taylor Tolliver from Friendship Baptist Church.
Divine Faith Holiness , 1002 West Fayette St., Martinsville, will hold its church anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, with as guest speaker Pastor Fibbie Hairston of Greater Vision Church and her congregation visiting.
New Design Missionary Baptist Church, Axton, will celebrate the eighth anniversary of Pastor Tony Dillard and First Lady Casandra Dillard on Sunday. Lunch will be served following the 11 a.m. service, when the Rev. Thomas Divens, associate minister of High Street Baptist Church, Martinsville, will speak. The 3 p.m. guest will be Pastor William Wilson of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church of Eden, N.C.
New Design Missionary Baptist Church, Axton, will celebrate its ushers’ anniversary at 3 p.m. March 15, with guest speaker Pastor Reginald Carter of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist of Blairs.
MEN’S DAY
St. John Baptist Church, 7470 Axton Road, Axton, will have Men’s Day at 3 p.m. March 15, with George Reynolds and the choir and congregation of Mount Lebanon Baptist Church.
BOOK SERIES
Charity Christian Church, 915 Morgan St, Martinsville, is hosting a teaching series on the book “Christ The Healer,” by F.F. Bosworth, at 7 p.m. each Tuesday for the months of February and March. The Rev. Ramona Martin is the facilitator for these sessions.
PUB(LIC) THEOLOGY
Pub(lic) Theology will host “Shift in Language: Moving from Ministry/Mission to Members” with Randy Evans at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Evans is the founder/director of Walking Tall Wilmington. The event is at Mountain Valley Brewing in Axton.
LENTEN LUNCH SERVICES
Area churches team up to provide Lenten lunch services at noon on Tuesdays. A variety of soups and a bread will be served at each location. The schedule is:
» Tuesday at Grace Presbyterian, devotions by the Rev. Ashley Harrington, Starling Avenue Baptist Church
» March 17 at Christ Episcopal, devotions by the Rev. Keith Spangenberg, Broad Street Christian Church
» March 24 at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, devotions by the Rev. Mike Carrow, Calvary Christian Church
» March 31 at Broad Street Christian, devotions by the Rev. Kelvin Perry, Grace Presbyterian Church
SERVICE HOURS FOR WINTER
Passion Praise Outreach Ministries, 240 East Market St., Martinsville, is observing new service hours for winter. Intercessory prayer is at noon Sunday, followed by a worship service at 12:30 p.m. Prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Thursdays, followed by “Hour of Empowerment” at 7:30.
