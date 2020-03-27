CANCELLATIONS
Mount Olivet Christian Church will cease all activities until at least April 19.
The Gospel Five has canceled its singing which had been scheduled for April 4 at Friendship Baptist Church.
First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., has canceled its community breakfast scheduled for Saturday.
High Ridge Baptist Church cancelled its service for Sunday and Usher Anniversary that was scheduled for April 5.
Stanleytown United Methodist Church has canceled its NET meal for Saturday. An announcement will be made at a later date concerning the meal on April 25.
Reach out Apostolic Tabernacle has canceled the Clothes Giveaway scheduled for March 28.
Fieldale Baptist Church canceled the “Jesus Lives” Easter Bible study scheduled for April 4.
Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church will not hold services on Sunday.
Morning Star Holy Church, 2839 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville, canceled Sunday services, including its Sword service. Services will held online. All other activities at the church have been canceled until April 3. Revival services scheduled for Monday-Wednesday have been postponed until later date.
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church in Collinsville will do drive-through only for its community meal on Wednesday.
First Baptist Church of Martinsville will not have any services on Sunday through May 3. Its Early Learning Center will be open normal hours this week, with some restrictions for parental drop-off and pick-up. Full details here: https://fbcmartinsville.com/fbc-elc-response-to-covid-19/.
Ridgeway United Methodist Church has canceled its indoor yard sale scheduled for April 4.
Grace Baptist Church of Ridgeway has canceled the free community dinner scheduled for April 7. The meals tentatively will resume June 2.
The 12-step recovery program “Celebrate Freedom: A Personal Journey” Thursdays at the Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire department is being held off until further notice.
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsville and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rocky Mount have suspended all public celebrations of Mass, on Sundays, holy days and weekdays until further notice. Both parish churches will keep their doors open during the daylight hours for private prayer, confessions and devotion.
DRIVE-IN CHURCH
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, is having church “drive-in movie” style. Starting at 11 a.m., each Sunday until further notice, the traditional service will be conducted outside and broadcast to families in their cars over the radio.
CHURCH SERVICES ON YOUTUBE
First Baptist Church, Collinsville, will have services at 11 a.m. Sunday and April 5, with Pastor Larry Cheek, on YouTube.
HOLY WEEK SERVICES
Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Church Road, Patrick Springs, will have a Resurrection Celebration at 10:30 a.m. April 12, featuring God Can Gospel Singing Group.
Pocahontas Bassett Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will have Walk the Prayer Labyrinth from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 6-8 in the fellowship hall. A Maundy Thursday service will be held at 6 p.m. April 9; Good Friday service at 6 p.m. April 10; and an Easter service at 11 a.m. April 12.
REVIVAL SERVICES
Oak Hill Cathedral of Glory Church will have revival services at 7 tonight, with Chaplain A.L. Downing of Living Faith Ministries of Columbus, S.C., as speaker.
Church items must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday. Send your information to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.