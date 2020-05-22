Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... ROANOKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... PULASKI COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF RADFORD IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF SALEM IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... FLOYD COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF ROANOKE IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... HENRY COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... FRANKLIN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... PATRICK COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 600 AM EDT FRIDAY. * AT 1154 PM EDT, NUMEROUS CREEKS AND STREAMS WERE FLOODED FROM A LONG DURATION RAINFALL EVENT WITH SOME LIGHTER PRECIPITATION STILL OCCURING. STREAM GAUGES INDICATE CONTINUED FLOODING ON SOME OF THE LARGER STREAMS WITH SEVERAL ROADS CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING. RAINFALL IN SOME AREAS HAS EXCEEDED 8 INCHES IN THE PAST THREE DAYS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... ROANOKE... BLACKSBURG... SALEM... CHRISTIANSBURG... RADFORD... MARTINSVILLE... AND PULASKI. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&