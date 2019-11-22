THANKSGIVING EVENTS
Interfaith Council of Martinsville & Henry County will have a Thanksgiving interfaith discussion, “Faith & Peace During Times of Stress,” at 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday at Ohev Zion Synagogue, 803 Parkview Ave., Martinsville. Presenters will be from the Jewish, Christian and Islamic traditions. For information, call 276-632-2828.
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., Martinsville, will serve a free community Thanksgiving meal at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in its fellowship hall.
Usher Ministry of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2700 Soapstone Road, Ridgeway, will have a Thanksgiving Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with as guests the Rev. Gregory Preston and the congregation of Christian View Missionary Baptist Church in Spencer.
The First Baptist Church East Martinsville will have a Thanksgiving service at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
REVIVAL
Southside Baptist Church, 49 Morganford Road, Ridgeway, will continue its revival through Saturday at 7:30 each night. The speaker is Danny Castle. The church will have old-fashion day at 10 a.m. Sunday with Gary Hunt and the Hunt family.
CONCERTS
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., Martinsville, will have a choir reunion concert in memory of the church’s founder, the late Bishop H.C. Eggleston, at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Mount Bethel United Methodist Church will have a gospel concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 14, featuring the Shelton Brothers. Finger foods will be served, and an offering will be taken. For information, call 276-673-6378.
EXECUTIVE BOARD MEETING
Smith River Missionary Baptist Association‘s executive board meets at 9 a.m. Saturday at the association center. Eric Hairston will be the moderator.
SPECIAL SERVICES
Mount Olivet Apostolic Church. will have an appreciation service for Elder Herman Woody during the 11 a.m. service Sunday. Guest speaker will be Elder Frank Tatum, associate minister at Trinity Church of the Living God.
Evangelical Holiness Church, 735 A.L. Philpott Highway, Axton, will have a fellowship service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday with Pastor Roer Morrison and Mount Olivet United Holiness Church, Martinsville.
Mountain Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 8893 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will have an installation service for Minister John Breedlove to become the church’s pastor at 3 p.m. Sunday. Pastor Tony Dillard and the congregation of New Design Church will be the guests.
MINISTRY
Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers, 3770 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will have a program called “Get It Right or Get Left Initiative” beginning this weekend. SAFE (Seeking Answers through Fellowship and Edification) will be at 6-7 p.m. on the first and third Sundays, along with Bible study and prayer at 7-9 p.m. Food-bag distribution will be at 3 p.m. the first and third Sundays. Donations will be accepted.
ANNIVERSARY
House of Purpose, 232 Riverside Drive, Bassett, will celebrate its sixth church and pastoral anniversary at 7 tonight, with guest speaker Herbert Contee III, a minister from Baptized Believers of Washington, D.C.
DEACON ORDINATION SERVICE
First Baptist Church East Martinsville will ordain newly elected deacons Marcus Eldridge and Jerron “Pete” Morton at 5 p.m. Sunday.
CHRISTMAS SERVICES
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a Christmas program “Song of Joy” at 6 p.m. Dec. 1.
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a variety of Christmas-related events on Dec. 22. A children’s “Happy Birthday Jesus Party — The First Christmas” is at 10 a.m., and the children’s Christmas program will be at 6 p.m, followed by a fellowship at 7.
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will have candlelight Communion service at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
DRIVE-THROUGH NATIVITY
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a drive-through Nativity at 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-14 (weather permitting). Make-up day in the event of inclement weather will be Dec. 15.
