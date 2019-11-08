MUSIC AND TASTING EVENT
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 1000 Snow Creek Road, Martinsville, will have its annual “Grazing Along the Crooked Road” tasting on Nov. 16, with entertainment beginning at 5 p.m. in the church sanctuary, when Allen Messenger and Friends perform. The tasting consists of three different meats, five vegetables, four salads, two breads and four desserts, all served in the fellowship hall at 6 p.m. A limited number of tickets is available at the price of $15 and can be purchased by contacting 276-638-4597 or 276-638-4590. No tickets will be sold at the door.
VETERANS DAY CELEBRATIONS
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 700 Soapstone Road, Ridgeway, will have a Veterans Day celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday during the morning worship, with guest speaker Army veteran Curtis R. Millner Sr. of Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Axton.
Christian View Missionary Baptist Church will have retired Gen. Dennis Via as guest speaker at the 11:15 a.m. workshop service in celebration of hte 38th anniversary of the Daisy King Clark Scholarship Fund and a salute to veterans.
ANNIVERSARIES
Peaceful Zion Full Gospel Baptist Church, 8860 A.L. Philpott Highway, Martinsville, will celebrate its 43rd anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday with guest church St. Mark United Holiness of Greensboro, N.C. The speaker will be evangelist Alese Galloway.
Antioch Baptist Church Men’s Choir will celebrate its anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Dion Noel and Shiloh Baptist Church in Cascade will be guests.
New Bethel Progressive Primitive Church, 340 Kings Mill Road, Ridgeway, will celebrate the 10th pastoral anniversary of Elder Jacques A. Moody at 3 p.m. Sunday. Elder Kenneth A. Duke, general president of the National Primitive Baptist Convention, USA, Inc. and pastor of the New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church in Miami, is the guest preacher. The Howard M. Strickland Memorial Choir of the Sandy Ridge Primitive Baptist Association will provide the music.
New Cascade Baptist Church will celebrate the pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Lemonda Adams on Sunday in a morning worship led by Elder Dolphus Adams of Danbury Primitive Baptist Church of Leaksville, N.C. The 3 p.m. service will be led by the Rev. Daniel Webb of Greater First United Baptist Church of High Point, N.C. Lunch will be served between services.
FAMILY & FRIENDS DAY
Fresh Start Ministry, 337 Patrick Ave., Fieldale, will celebrate Family & Friends Day during the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday.
CONCERTS
Mount Bethel United Methodist Church will have a gospel concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 14, featuring the Shelton Brothers. Finger foods will be served, and an offering will be taken. For information, call 276-673-6378.
SPAGHETTI SUPPER
Mount Vernon Baptist Church will have a spaghetti supper at 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the Axton Volunteer Fire Department, Mountain Valley Road, Axton. Spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drink will cost $7 per plate. Take-outs are available. Proceeds will go to the Baptist International Board’s efforts at combating world hunger.
LADIES RETREAT AND HOLIDAY BAZAAR
Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6620 Henry Road, Henry, will host a Ladies’ Retreat & Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 16. Featured speaker will be Terri Lee Clark of My Brothers Crossing Ministry. Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling/texting Carol at 434-713-8558 and will be available at the door for $2. The bazaar will feature 14 vendors, and chair yoga demonstrations will be offered.
THANKSGIVING EVENTS
Interfaith Council of Martinsville & Henry County will have a Thanksgiving interfaith discussion on “Faith & Peace during times of stress” at 3-4:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at Othev Zion Synagogue, 803 Parkview Ave., Martinsville. Presenters will be from the Jewish, Christian and Islamic traditions. For information, call 276-632-2828.
Love and Lope Ministries, 1846 Virginia Ave., Martinsville, will have a free Thanksgiving dinner at 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sunday.
MEN’S DAY
Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate Men’s Day at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. William C. Randolph, pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, Ridgeway, will be guest preacher, accompanied by his male chorus and congregation. Lunch will be served at 1:30 p.m.
CONFERENCES
The Galilean House of Worship, 5978 A.L. Philpott Highway, Martinsville, will have an Impact Development Conference at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. today and 10 a.m. Saturday. Registration is free. Speakers include Bishop Michael Penn, Bishop Wes Witcher Jr., Elder Gail N. Hagwood, Bishop Steven Norman, Shasta Heflin, the Rev. Gloria Luck, Bishop Eugene Logan, Carl Gray, Catherine Parker and other guest teachers.
Tarpley Chapel Baptist Church’s Women of Favor will host the annual Pastors’ Wives and Powerful Women Conference Nov. 15-16 at the Stratford Conference Center, 149 Piney Forest Road. The theme is “Hold on Sister, Don’t Quit.” Guest preacher will be Elder Shelby Kellam of High Point, N.C., and guest psalmist will be Stephanie Motley Ratliff. There will be two sessions and a buffet lunch. There will also be a Ladies Night Out at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Joe & Mimma’s Italian Restaurant, 3336 Riverside Drive. Overnight accommodations can be made at the Hampton Inn, Danville. For a special rate for those wishing to stay and attend Saturday’s conference, contact Divens by Sunday at 336-279-0444.
GUEST SPEAKERS
Community Baptist Church, 5315 Airport Road, Bassett, will have Brother JD Walker as guest speaker at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.
Mount Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 929 Brookdale Road, Martinsville, will have special services at 7 p.m. today and at 10 a.m. Saturday, featuring Apostle R.M. Alexander-Pickney of Oxon Hill, Md., who will speak on “Christ’s Power revealed to a dying church.”
CHRISMON CLASSES
Mount Bethel United Methodist Church will have Chrismon classes at 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday in the social hall of the church. For information, call 276-673-1181. The cost is $13.
REVIVAL
The Baptist Ministers Conference of Martinsville and vicinity will host a citywide revival at 7 p.m. today at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., Martinsville. The evangelist will be the Rev. William C. Randolph, pastor of Mount Zion in Ridgeway. Area choirs will sing.
BOARD MEETING
» Calvary Christian Church, 515 Mulberry Road, Martinsville, will have a board meeting at 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the Red Room at the church. All members are urged to attend.
Church items must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday. Send your information to accent@ martinsville bulletin.com.
